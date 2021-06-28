Log in
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/28 04:53:10 am
165.5 EUR   +1.85%
DGAP-DD  : Einhell Germany AG english
DJ
DGAP-DD  : Einhell Germany AG english
DJ
EINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DGAP-DD : Einhell Germany AG english

06/28/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
28.06.2021 / 10:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Thannhuber AG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Markus 
 
 Last name(s): Thannhuber 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Einhell Germany AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005654933 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 163.000 EUR    3260.000 EUR 
 
 163.000 EUR    3260.000 EUR 
 
 163.500 EUR    9810.000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 163.3000 EUR  16330.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-25; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Einhell Germany AG 
              Wiesenweg 22 
              94405 Landau/Isar 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.einhell.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69319 28.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 803 M 959 M 959 M
Net income 2021 45,7 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net Debt 2021 14,7 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 613 M 733 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 711
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 162,50 €
Average target price 195,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Christoph Urban Chief IT & Digitization Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG60.10%733
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.67%78 363
NEWELL BRANDS INC.25.39%11 321
SEB S.A.12.66%10 016
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION32.73%9 519
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-17.36%8 037