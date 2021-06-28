DGAP-DD : Einhell Germany AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.06.2021 / 10:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Thannhuber Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Einhell Germany AG b) LEI 529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005654933 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 163.000 EUR 3260.000 EUR 163.000 EUR 3260.000 EUR 163.500 EUR 9810.000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 163.3000 EUR 16330.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-25; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

