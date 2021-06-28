DGAP-DD : Einhell Germany AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
28.06.2021 / 10:44
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Einhell Germany AG
b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
163.000 EUR 3260.000 EUR
163.500 EUR 9810.000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
163.3000 EUR 16330.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-25; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com
