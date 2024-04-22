EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Einhell Germany AG: Change in the supervisory board of Einhell Germany AG

22-Apr-2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Notification according to Article 17 MMVO

Change in the supervisory board of Einhell Germany AG

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Einhell Germany AG, Univ.-Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dr.-Ing. E.h. Dr. h.c. Dieter Spath, has informed the company that he will resign from his supervisory board mandate with effect from end of the general meeting on June 28, 2024.

The decision is made in mutual agreement with the supervisory board and the board of directors of the company.

Prof. Dr. Spath played a key role in the company's successful development throughout the entire period of his activity and, with his extensive professional expertise and great commitment to the board, was at all times a valuable advisor and a prudent leader of the supervisory board.

The Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors would like to thank Prof. Dr. Spath  and wish all the best for his future.

With a view to the upcoming replacement, the Supervisory Board will propose to the shareholders of Einhell Germany AG with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting that Prof. Dr. Manfred Schwaiger, Gauting, full professor of business administration and board member of the Institute for Market-Oriented Management at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, is to be elected to the company's supervisory board.

If elected by the general meeting, Prof. Dr. Manfred Schwaiger then should take over as chairman of the supervisory board.

 

Landau Isar, April 22, 2024

 

The board



End of Inside Information

22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1885781

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1885781  22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885781&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a