EINHELL GERMANY AG    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2020 / 10:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Thannhuber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
81.800 EUR 4090.000 EUR
82.200 EUR 4110.000 EUR
81.800 EUR 4090.000 EUR
82.200 EUR 36990.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
82.1333 EUR 49280.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


02.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63073  02.10.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 733 M 733 M
Net income 2020 24,7 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2020 11,6 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 321 M 377 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 598
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 92,00 €
Last Close Price 85,00 €
Spread / Highest target 8,24%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG42.14%377
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.24.64%74 620
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.14.99%10 122
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.89%9 510
GROUPE SEB S.A.6.04%8 272
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-11.50%7 217
