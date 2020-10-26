Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.10.2020 / 16:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Thannhuber AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Markus Last name(s): Thannhuber Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 82.000 EUR 82000.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 82.0000 EUR 82000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

