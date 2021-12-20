Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Einhell Germany AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/20/2021 | 06:42am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2021 / 12:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
194.0000 EUR 7954.0000 EUR
194.5000 EUR 3890.0000 EUR
195.0000 EUR 4680.0000 EUR
195.5000 EUR 42032.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
195.1883 EUR 58556.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


20.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71680  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
