    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2022 | 07:25am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 13:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
200.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR
199.00 EUR 81988.00 EUR
198.00 EUR 7524.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
199.0240 EUR 99512.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72811  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 920 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net income 2021 57,4 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net Debt 2021 35,1 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 742 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 810
Free-Float -
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 196,50 €
Average target price 267,50 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Christoph Urban Chief IT & Digitization Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG-11.09%841
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.10%79 239
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-12.28%36 786
NEWELL BRANDS INC.18.41%11 003
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-7.14%10 163
SEB S.A.-1.31%8 441