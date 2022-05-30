Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.05.2022 / 12:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 171.800 EUR 6872.000 EUR 171.800 EUR 6356.600 EUR 171.800 EUR 3264.200 EUR 171.800 EUR 4638.600 EUR 171.800 EUR 2233.400 EUR 171.800 EUR 10995.200 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 171.8000 EUR 34360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

