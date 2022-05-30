Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Einhell Germany AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 07:18:48 am EDT
182.20 EUR   +1.90%
05/25Einhell Germany AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25EINHELL GERMANY : Quarterly report 1st Quarter 2022,
PU
05/25EINHELL GERMANY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/30/2022 | 06:58am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2022 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
171.800 EUR 6872.000 EUR
171.800 EUR 6356.600 EUR
171.800 EUR 3264.200 EUR
171.800 EUR 4638.600 EUR
171.800 EUR 2233.400 EUR
171.800 EUR 10995.200 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
171.8000 EUR 34360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75497  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 072 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
Net income 2022 67,5 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
Net Debt 2022 136 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 675 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 948
Free-Float 44,5%
