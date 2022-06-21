Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.06.2022 / 17:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kroiss Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI

529900WKT7CENGR4UW29

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 162.000 EUR 7290.000 EUR 162.600 EUR 25203.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 162.4650 EUR 32493.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA FFT MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

