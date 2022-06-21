|
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.06.2022 / 17:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|KA-INVEST GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Andreas
|Last name(s):
|Kroiss
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005654933
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|157.800 EUR
|13728.600 EUR
|158.000 EUR
|1738.000 EUR
|161.800 EUR
|12620.400 EUR
|162.000 EUR
|11340.000 EUR
|162.000 EUR
|648.000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|160.3000 EUR
|40075.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|XETRA FFT
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|
|Wiesenweg 22
|
|94405 Landau/Isar
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|
76301 21.06.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 072 M
1 129 M
1 129 M
|Net income 2022
|
67,5 M
71,0 M
71,0 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
136 M
144 M
144 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,94x
|Yield 2022
|1,88%
|
|Capitalization
|
603 M
635 M
635 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,69x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,58x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 948
|Free-Float
|44,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|159,80 €
|Average target price
|287,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|79,9%