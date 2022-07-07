Log in
Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/07/2022 | 04:29pm BST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2022 / 17:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
130.000 EUR 650.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 3250.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 3900.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 5200.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 5200.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 5200.000 EUR
130.000 EUR 2600.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
130.0000 EUR 26000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE
MIC: TGAT


07.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76723  07.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
