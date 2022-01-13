Log in
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2021 / forecast of financial year 2022

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2021 / forecast of financial year 2022

13-Jan-2022 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Preliminary financial figures of 2021 / forecast of financial year 2022

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

Once again, the Einhell Group achieved a record turnover in the past financial year. For the financial year 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around ? 920 million in comparison with the previous year of ? 724.7 million.

The earnings before tax are not yet available.

For the financial year 2022, the Einhell Group expects a revenue growth of 5% to 10%. The forecasted pretax yield amounts to about 8.5%.

The corona pandemic continues to lead to forecast uncertainties. It is very difficult to predict whether and in what manner actual and future developments will affect sales channels in the individual regions.

Moreover there may be still impacts on the procurement of goods. The raw material situation and the production and freight capacities are still tense, which could lead to delays in delivery at our suppliers. Quarantine regulations could exacerbate this situation.

Nevertheless, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges. The Einhell Group ordered the product quantities necessary for the realization of the planning much earlier and increased stocks in all sales regions significantly. The aim of those measures is to ensure high availability of goods despite the general delivery situation.

Landau/Isar, 13 January 2022

The Board of Directors

13-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268440

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1268440  13-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268440&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
