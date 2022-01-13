DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2021 / forecast of financial year 2022



13-Jan-2022 / 13:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

Once again, the Einhell Group achieved a record turnover in the past financial year. For the financial year 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around ? 920 million in comparison with the previous year of ? 724.7 million.

The earnings before tax are not yet available.

For the financial year 2022, the Einhell Group expects a revenue growth of 5% to 10%. The forecasted pretax yield amounts to about 8.5%.

The corona pandemic continues to lead to forecast uncertainties. It is very difficult to predict whether and in what manner actual and future developments will affect sales channels in the individual regions.

Moreover there may be still impacts on the procurement of goods. The raw material situation and the production and freight capacities are still tense, which could lead to delays in delivery at our suppliers. Quarantine regulations could exacerbate this situation.

Nevertheless, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges. The Einhell Group ordered the product quantities necessary for the realization of the planning much earlier and increased stocks in all sales regions significantly. The aim of those measures is to ensure high availability of goods despite the general delivery situation.

Landau/Isar, 13 January 2022

The Board of Directors