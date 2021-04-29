Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Einhell Germany AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/29/2021 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.04.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Vorstand

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Kauf

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
128,000 EUR 3456,00 EUR
128,500 EUR 29940,50 EUR
130,000 EUR 31200,00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
129,1930 EUR 64596,5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


29.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65693  29.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about EINHELL GERMANY AG
05:47aEINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
04/27EINHELL GERMANY  : Rechargeable battery strategy pays off – 2020 sees Einh..
PU
04/26PRESS RELEASE  : Einhell Germany AG: Rechargeable battery strategy pays off - 20..
DJ
04/26EINHELL GERMANY AG : Rechargeable battery strategy pays off - 2020 sees Einhell..
EQ
04/21EINHELL GERMANY  : Business development FY 2021
PU
04/21DGAP-ADHOC  : Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
DJ
04/21EINHELL GERMANY AG : Business development FY 2021
EQ
04/14EINHELL GERMANY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
03/01EINHELL GERMANY AG : Earnings before tax of 2020 / business development year 202..
EQ
02/28EINHELL GERMANY  : Earnings before tax of 2020 / business development year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 768 M 930 M 930 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 12,8 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 496 M 600 M 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 150,00 €
Last Close Price 131,50 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG29.56%600
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-17.16%88 104
NEWELL BRANDS INC.26.80%11 339
SEB S.A.13.40%10 255
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION42.18%10 197
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-7.80%9 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ