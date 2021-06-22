Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Einhell Germany AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIN3   DE0005654933

EINHELL GERMANY AG

(EIN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Einhell Germany AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/22/2021 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
144.000 EUR 8640.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
144.0000 EUR 8640.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


22.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69261  22.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about EINHELL GERMANY AG
08:33aEINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
06/21EINHELL GERMANY AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/08EINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
06/08EINHELL GERMANY  : Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in forecast
PU
06/08EINHELL GERMANY AG : Preliminary financial figures Mai 2021 / Increase in foreca..
EQ
05/27DGAP-DD  : Einhell Germany AG english
DJ
05/27EINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/06DGAP-AFR  : Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of q..
DJ
05/05EINHELL GERMANY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/03DGAP-DD  : Einhell Germany AG english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 803 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2021 45,7 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net Debt 2021 14,7 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 600 M 715 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 711
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 195,00 €
Last Close Price 159,00 €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Christoph Urban Chief IT & Digitization Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG56.65%715
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.03%76 979
NEWELL BRANDS INC.25.01%11 287
SEB S.A.14.06%10 126
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION28.62%9 224
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-15.53%8 092