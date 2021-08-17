Log in
Einhell Germany : Financial figures July 2021 / Increase in forecast

08/17/2021 | 10:04am EDT
"AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR"

Financial figures July 2021 / Increase in forecast

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the period January to July 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of € 544.3 million in comparison with the previous year of € 409.0 million. In July, revenues in amount of more than € 80 million were achieved.

The half-year figures as at June 30, 2021 will be published on August 23, 2021. In the first half of 2021 consolidated revenues amount to € 463.4 million (previous year: € 341.6 million). Earnings before taxes amount to € 37.7 million (previous year: € 23.3 million).

The business development which was much stronger than expected, especially in July and in the actual month August, initiates the Board of Directors to increase the forecast. Despite high prices for sea freight and risen raw material prices the BoD expects revenues of around

  • 830 million to € 850 million and a pre-tax yield of around 8.0 % for financial year 2021, now.

Landau/Isar, 17 August 2021

The Board of Directors

For more information please visit our homepage:

www.einhell.com

IR-Contact:

Helmut Angermeier

Phone.: +49 9951 942 166

E-Mail:investor-relations@einhell.com

Disclaimer

Einhell Germany AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 14:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
