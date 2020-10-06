Einhell Germany : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts Einhell

Log in
10/06/2020 | 03:15am EDT

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary revenues are available as at 30 September 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 530 million (previous year: € 463.0 million) in the period January - September 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first nine months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group increases its forecast to the end of the year once again.

For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 670 million (so far € 620 - 630 million) and a pretax yield of about 6.5% (so far 5.5% - 6.0%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 5 October 2020

The Board of Directors

Einhell Germany AG published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 625 M 737 M 737 M
Net income 2020 24,7 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 11,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 331 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 598
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart EINHELL GERMANY AG
Duration : Period :
Einhell Germany AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EINHELL GERMANY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 92,00 €
Last Close Price 87,80 €
Spread / Highest target 4,78%
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Kroiss Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Spath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Teichert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Markus Thannhuber Chief Technical Officer
Maximilian Fritz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EINHELL GERMANY AG46.82%391
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.24.64%74 620
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.16.43%10 122
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.89%9 510
GROUPE SEB S.A.7.70%8 239
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-8.43%7 374
