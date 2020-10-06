Einhell Germany : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts Einhell

"Ad hoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR"

Preliminary financial figures as at 30 September 2020 / adjustment to forecasts

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

After preliminary revenues are available as at 30 September 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of about € 530 million (previous year: € 463.0 million) in the period January - September 2020.

After a very positive business development in the first nine months, which exceeded expectations, the Einhell Group increases its forecast to the end of the year once again.

For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group will now expect revenues of € 670 million (so far € 620 - 630 million) and a pretax yield of about 6.5% (so far 5.5% - 6.0%). However, this assumes that no second wave of Covid19 infections and the resulting lockdowns will occur in the markets that are relevant for Einhell.

Landau/Isar, 5 October 2020

The Board of Directors