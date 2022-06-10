EirGenix : Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension of the non-competition restriction on the 5th directors or representatives of directors.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/10 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc. Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng (2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen (3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission (4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Jih-Luh Tang (5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku (6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: (1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc. -Director, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. -Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd. -Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd. -Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng -Chairman & President, Formosa Laboratories, Inc. -Director & President, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. -Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd. -Director, Epione Investment HK Ltd. -Chairman, Activus Pharma Co., Ltd. -Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc. -Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd. -Chairman, ImmunAdd Inc. -Director, Rayoung Chemtech Inc. (2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan -Director, Genovate Biotechnology Co., Ltd. -Director, Taiwan Biotechco., Ltd. -Director, ScinoPharm Taiwan., Ltd. -Director, Taiwan Flower Biotechnology Co., Ltd. -Director, United Biomedical, Inc., Asia. -Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp. -Director, TaiGen Biotechnologys Holdings, Ltd. -Director, PharmaEssentia Corp. -Director, PharmaEngine, Inc. -Director, TaiAn Technologies Corp. -Director, Intech Biopharm Corp. -Director, Point Robotics MedTech Inc. -Director, Locus Cell Corp. -Director, MetaTech (AP) Inc. -Director, Wellell Inc. -Director, TaiMed Biologics. Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen -Vice President, Development Center for Biotechnology. (3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission -Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp. -Director, PharmaEssentia Corp. -Director, Locus Cell Corp. (4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Jih-Luh Tang -Founder and President, Retain Biotech. Co. -Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, iCare Diagnostics International Co. (5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku -Board Director and CTO, iCare Diagnostics International Co. Ltd. (6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin -Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the term of being a director of EirGenix, Inc. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Number of voting rights present at the voting moment:183,323,445 rights In favor : 180,639,363 rights ; 98.53% of the total represented at the time of voting. Against : 210,394 rights ; 0.11% of the total represented at the time of voting. Invalid : 0 rights ; 0% of the total represented at the time of voting. Abstained : 2,473,688 rights ; 1.34% of the total represented at the time of voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.