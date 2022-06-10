Log in
    6589   TW0006589005

EIRGENIX INC.

(6589)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-08
86.30 TWD   -0.46%
07:32aEIRGENIX : Announcement of the tenure expired of Remuneration Committee of 2nd Board of Directors.
PU
07:22aEIRGENIX : Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term Audit Committee members.
PU
07:22aEIRGENIX : Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension of the non-competition restriction on the 5th directors or representatives of directors.
PU
EirGenix : Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension of the non-competition restriction on the 5th directors or representatives of directors.

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 19:10:29
Subject 
 Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension
of the non-competition restriction on the
5th directors or representatives of directors.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
  (1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
      Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng
  (2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan
      Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen
  (3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission
  (4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
      Representative: Jih-Luh Tang
  (5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
      Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku
  (6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
  (1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
       -Director, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
       -Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd.
       -Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd.
       -Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
      Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng
       -Chairman & President, Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
       -Director & President, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
       -Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd.
       -Director, Epione Investment HK Ltd.
       -Chairman, Activus Pharma Co., Ltd.
       -Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
       -Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd.
       -Chairman, ImmunAdd Inc.
       -Director, Rayoung Chemtech Inc.
  (2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan
       -Director, Genovate Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
       -Director, Taiwan Biotechco., Ltd.
       -Director, ScinoPharm Taiwan., Ltd.
       -Director, Taiwan Flower Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
       -Director, United Biomedical, Inc., Asia.
       -Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp.
       -Director, TaiGen Biotechnologys Holdings, Ltd.
       -Director, PharmaEssentia Corp.
       -Director, PharmaEngine, Inc.
       -Director, TaiAn Technologies Corp.
       -Director, Intech Biopharm Corp.
       -Director, Point Robotics MedTech Inc.
       -Director, Locus Cell Corp.
       -Director, MetaTech (AP) Inc.
       -Director, Wellell Inc.
       -Director, TaiMed Biologics.
      Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen
       -Vice President, Development Center for Biotechnology.
  (3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission
       -Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp.
       -Director, PharmaEssentia Corp.
       -Director, Locus Cell Corp.
  (4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
      Representative: Jih-Luh Tang
       -Founder and President, Retain Biotech. Co.
       -Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer,
        iCare Diagnostics International Co.
  (5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
      Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku
       -Board Director and CTO, iCare Diagnostics International Co. Ltd.
  (6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin
       -Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
  During the term of being a director of EirGenix, Inc.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
  Number of voting rights present at the voting moment:183,323,445 rights
  In favor : 180,639,363 rights ;
     98.53% of the total represented at the time of voting.
  Against : 210,394 rights ;
     0.11% of the total represented at the time of voting.
  Invalid : 0 rights ;
     0% of the total represented at the time of voting.
  Abstained : 2,473,688 rights ;
    1.34% of the total represented at the time of voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

EirGenix Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
