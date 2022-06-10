EirGenix : Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension of the non-competition restriction on the 5th directors or representatives of directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/10
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
(1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng
(2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan
Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen
(3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission
(4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
Representative: Jih-Luh Tang
(5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku
(6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
(1) Director: Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
-Director, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd.
-Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd.
-Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Representative: Cheng-Yu Cheng
-Chairman & President, Formosa Laboratories, Inc.
-Director & President, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-Director, Epione Investment Cayman Ltd.
-Director, Epione Investment HK Ltd.
-Chairman, Activus Pharma Co., Ltd.
-Director, Epione Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-Director, A.R.Z Taiwan Ltd.
-Chairman, ImmunAdd Inc.
-Director, Rayoung Chemtech Inc.
(2) Director: National Development Fund, Executive Yuan
-Director, Genovate Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
-Director, Taiwan Biotechco., Ltd.
-Director, ScinoPharm Taiwan., Ltd.
-Director, Taiwan Flower Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
-Director, United Biomedical, Inc., Asia.
-Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp.
-Director, TaiGen Biotechnologys Holdings, Ltd.
-Director, PharmaEssentia Corp.
-Director, PharmaEngine, Inc.
-Director, TaiAn Technologies Corp.
-Director, Intech Biopharm Corp.
-Director, Point Robotics MedTech Inc.
-Director, Locus Cell Corp.
-Director, MetaTech (AP) Inc.
-Director, Wellell Inc.
-Director, TaiMed Biologics.
Representative: Hsiu-Hui Chen
-Vice President, Development Center for Biotechnology.
(3) Director: Yao-Hwa Glass Co., Ltd, Management Commission
-Director, Adimmune Biotech Corp.
-Director, PharmaEssentia Corp.
-Director, Locus Cell Corp.
(4) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
Representative: Jih-Luh Tang
-Founder and President, Retain Biotech. Co.
-Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer,
iCare Diagnostics International Co.
(5) Director: Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hsueh-Yen Ku
-Board Director and CTO, iCare Diagnostics International Co. Ltd.
(6) Independent Director: Fu-Shiow Yin
-Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term of being a director of EirGenix, Inc.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Number of voting rights present at the voting moment:183,323,445 rights
In favor : 180,639,363 rights ;
98.53% of the total represented at the time of voting.
Against : 210,394 rights ;
0.11% of the total represented at the time of voting.
Invalid : 0 rights ;
0% of the total represented at the time of voting.
Abstained : 2,473,688 rights ;
1.34% of the total represented at the time of voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.