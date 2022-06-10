EirGenix : Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term Audit Committee members.
06/10/2022
Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
19:15:17
Subject
Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term
Audit Committee members.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees: Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
-Ming-Thaur Chang
-Fu-Shiow Yin
-Ming-Shen Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:
-Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
-Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
-Ming-Thaur Chang
-Fu-Shiow Yin
-Ming-Shen Chen
-Po-Chih Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:
-Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
-Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University.
-Po-Chih Chen: Senior Advisors to the President.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Term expired.
8.Reason for the change: The whole Board is re-elected on 2022/06/10, the
Audit Committee members are composed of new Independent Directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/12~2022/06/11
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Mr. Ming-Thaur Chang as the chairman of 3rd Audit Committee.