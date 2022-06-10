Log in
    6589   TW0006589005

EIRGENIX INC.

(6589)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-08
86.30 TWD   -0.46%
Announcement of the tenure expired of Remuneration Committee of 2nd Board of Directors.
PU
Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term Audit Committee members.
PU
Announcement of AGM's approval of suspension of the non-competition restriction on the 5th directors or representatives of directors.
PU
EirGenix : Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term Audit Committee members.

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 19:15:17
Subject 
 Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term
Audit Committee members.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees: Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
  Independent Director:
   -Ming-Thaur Chang
   -Fu-Shiow Yin
   -Ming-Shen Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Independent Director:
   -Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
   -Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
   -Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University.
5.Name of the new position holder:
  Independent Director:
   -Ming-Thaur Chang
   -Fu-Shiow Yin
   -Ming-Shen Chen
   -Po-Chih Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Independent Director:
   -Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
   -Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
   -Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University.
   -Po-Chih Chen: Senior Advisors to the President.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
  Term expired.
8.Reason for the change: The whole Board is re-elected on 2022/06/10, the
  Audit Committee members are composed of new Independent Directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/12~2022/06/11
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
   Mr. Ming-Thaur Chang as the chairman of 3rd Audit Committee.

Disclaimer

EirGenix Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 681 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2021 -53,5 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2021 7 817 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 -454x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 076 M 881 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 86,30 TWD
Average target price 128,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Li Cheng Liu General Manager & Director
Hsiu Chuan Yang CFO, Deputy General Manager & Head-Accounting
Chung Ho Liu Chairman
Ping Yang Yeh Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chih Jung Chang COO, Manufacturing Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIRGENIX INC.-22.60%888
CSL LIMITED-6.55%94 184
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-10.19%46 934
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-23.18%37 550
BIOGEN INC.-15.71%30 276
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-29.33%21 666