EirGenix : Announcement of the appointment of the 3rd term Audit Committee members.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/10 2.Name of the functional committees: Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director: -Ming-Thaur Chang -Fu-Shiow Yin -Ming-Shen Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director: -Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. -Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. -Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University. 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director: -Ming-Thaur Chang -Fu-Shiow Yin -Ming-Shen Chen -Po-Chih Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director: -Ming-Thaur Chang: Independent Director, DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. -Fu-Shiow Yin: Independent Director, Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. -Ming-Shen Chen: Professor of Finance at National Taiwan University. -Po-Chih Chen: Senior Advisors to the President. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired. 8.Reason for the change: The whole Board is re-elected on 2022/06/10, the Audit Committee members are composed of new Independent Directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2019/06/12~2022/06/11 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: Mr. Ming-Thaur Chang as the chairman of 3rd Audit Committee.