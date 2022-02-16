Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  EirGenix Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6589   TW0006589005

EIRGENIX INC.

(6589)
  Report
EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 15:24:58
Subject 
 EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st
domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the
termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Company name: EirGenix,Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
  EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st
  domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the
  termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within
     closure period of conversion」:Early redemption.
  (2)Provisions of issuance and conversion terms:
     According to Article 18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and
     Conversion of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond.
  (3)Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/04/08
  (4)Closure period of conversion:N/A
  (5)Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value
  (6)Stockholder affairs agency:KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
  (7)Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/04/07
  (8)Any other matters that need to be specified:Please note that if bond
     holders are unable to convert bond to stocks before 2022/04/07,
     then the bond redemption price is 100% of par value.

Disclaimer

EirGenix Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 664 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net cash 2021 7 817 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 -736x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 946 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart EIRGENIX INC.
Duration : Period :
EirGenix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIRGENIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 162,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Cheng Liu General Manager & Director
Hsiu Chuan Yang CFO, Deputy General Manager & Head-Accounting
Chung Ho Liu Chairman
Ping Yang Yeh Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chih Jung Chang COO, Manufacturing Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIRGENIX INC.-8.97%1 110
CSL LIMITED-16.22%83 565
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-15.50%42 150
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-9.40%31 468
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-1.70%30 824