EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11
02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
15:24:58
Subject
EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st
domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the
termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Company name: EirGenix,Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st
domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the
termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within
closure period of conversion」:Early redemption.
(2)Provisions of issuance and conversion terms:
According to Article 18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and
Conversion of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond.
(3)Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/04/08
(4)Closure period of conversion:N/A
(5)Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value
(6)Stockholder affairs agency:KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
(7)Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/04/07
(8)Any other matters that need to be specified:Please note that if bond
holders are unable to convert bond to stocks before 2022/04/07,
then the bond redemption price is 100% of par value.
EirGenix Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:01 UTC.