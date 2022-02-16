Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16 2.Company name: EirGenix,Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence: EirGenix Inc. will exercise redemption rights of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond (code:65891) and the termination of TPEx trading will be executed on 2022/04/11 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cause( please enter 「Early redemption」or「Maturity date falls within closure period of conversion」:Early redemption. (2)Provisions of issuance and conversion terms: According to Article 18 of the Company's Procedure for the Issuance and Conversion of the 1st domestic secured convertible bond. (3)Bond early redemption date/ maturity date:2022/04/08 (4)Closure period of conversion:N/A (5)Bond (early) redemption price (% of par value):100% of par value (6)Stockholder affairs agency:KGI Securities Co., Ltd. (7)Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:2022/04/07 (8)Any other matters that need to be specified:Please note that if bond holders are unable to convert bond to stocks before 2022/04/07, then the bond redemption price is 100% of par value.