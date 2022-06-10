EirGenix : Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Elect Dr. Lee-Cheng Liu as Chairman.
06/10/2022 | 07:12am EDT
Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
EirGenix Shareholders Elect Board of Directors;
Board of Directors Unanimously Elect
Dr. Lee-Cheng Liu as Chairman.
2022/06/10
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder: Dr. Chung-Hur Lee
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman, EirGenix, Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder: Dr. Lee-Cheng Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:President & CEO, EirGenix, Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:
The whole Board is re-elected on 2022/06/10,
and the Chairman is re-appointed by Board.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.