EirGenix : Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Elect Dr. Lee-Cheng Liu as Chairman.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Dr. Chung-Hur Lee 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman, EirGenix, Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder: Dr. Lee-Cheng Liu 6.Resume of the new position holder:President & CEO, EirGenix, Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change: The whole Board is re-elected on 2022/06/10, and the Chairman is re-appointed by Board. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.