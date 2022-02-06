Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. EirGenix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6589   TW0006589005

EIRGENIX INC.

(6589)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EirGenix : has officially submitted for Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study of developmental product EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe

02/06/2022 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/06 Time of announcement 20:12:53
Subject 
 EirGenix has officially submitted for Phase I PK
biosimilarity clinical study of developmental product
EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28
2.Company name:EirGenix,Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
EirGenix submitted for the Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study
in healthy volunteer's (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40)
its clinical trial application of developmental product EG1206A
(proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) to the agency of the
German National Competent Authority and the local Ethic Committee
on 28th Jan 2022 (CET).
6.Countermeasures: None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1) Name or code of new drug: EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar)
  (2) Usage: Early breast cancer (EBC) and Metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
  (3) All expected developmental stages:
      a.Phase I clinical trial
      b.Phase III clinical trial (Phase III)
      c.Biologics License Application (BLA), Market Approval Application(MAA)
  (4) Stages of status:
      A. Filing an application / Approval/ Disapproval/
      Results of different phase of human clinical trials
      (including interim analysis) / Any major events affecting
      the development of new drugs:
      EirGenix has officially submitted Phase I clinical trial application
      forstudy EGC101 (Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40) of developmental product
      EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe.
      B. Risks and responses faced and applied if the results
      of human clinical trials (including interim analysis)
      have not passed the approval from regulatory authorities,
      or the results do not reach statistical significance or
      any major events affecting the development of new drugs:Not applicable.
      C. Further steps when receiving approval from regulatory
      authorities, or the results of any phase of human clinical
      trials (including interim analysis) has statistical significance
      or other major events affecting the development of new drugs:
      (such as continuing in development, authorizing to others
      for sale, etc.):Not applicable.
      D. Invested expenses:
      The information may affect the licensing deal
      during the future international negotiation.
      To protect the rights and interests of the company and investors,
      it will not be disclosed publicly.
  (5) The following steps:
      A. Estimated completion time:
      The phase I clinical trial (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40)
      in healthy subjects is expected to be completed in Q1/2023.
      The actual completion date will depend on the progress of the trial.
      B. Expected Obligations: (for example, fees payable for
      obtaining a technology license, etc.): Not applicable.
  (6) Current market situation:
      According to Roche��s annual report, global sales of Perjeta
      totaled CHF 3.88 billion (around USD 4.22 billion) in 2020.
  (7) Due to the long duration of development for innovative drugs,
      the investment of development is high, therefore success of
      the innovative drug cannot be guaranteed.
      This will lead to investment risk, and investors should show
      due diligence in investment.

Disclaimer

EirGenix Inc. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 12:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EIRGENIX INC.
07:18aEIRGENIX : has officially submitted for Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study of develop..
PU
01/25Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Enters into an Amended and Restated Supply Agreement with Ei..
CI
01/20EIRGENIX : EMA has officially accepted the review of the MAA submitted by Sandoz AG (exclu..
PU
2021Novartis Unit Sandoz Files Marketing Authorization Application With EMA for Proposed Bi..
MT
2021Novartis' Sandoz Seeks EU Marketing Authorization for Biosimilar of EirGenix's Cancer D..
MT
2021Novartis Unit Sandoz Files Biologics License Application With FDA for Proposed Biosimil..
MT
2021Novartis' Sandoz Seeks US FDA's Biologics License Approval For Biosimilar Trastuzumab
MT
2021EirGenix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2021Eirgenix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Eirgenix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 664 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net cash 2021 7 817 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 -718x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 173 M 1 084 M 1 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart EIRGENIX INC.
Duration : Period :
EirGenix Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIRGENIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 100,50 TWD
Average target price 162,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Cheng Liu General Manager & Director
Hsiu Chuan Yang CFO, Deputy General Manager & Head-Accounting
Chung Ho Liu Chairman
Ping Yang Yeh Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chih Jung Chang COO, Manufacturing Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIRGENIX INC.-9.87%1 084
CSL LIMITED-10.98%87 522
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-14.05%43 035
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.84%42 401
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-7.67%32 557