EirGenix : has officially submitted for Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study of developmental product EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe
02/06/2022 | 07:18am EST
2022/02/06
20:12:53
EirGenix has officially submitted for Phase I PK
biosimilarity clinical study of developmental product
EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe
2022/01/28
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28
2.Company name:EirGenix,Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��): Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:
EirGenix submitted for the Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study
in healthy volunteer's (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40)
its clinical trial application of developmental product EG1206A
(proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) to the agency of the
German National Competent Authority and the local Ethic Committee
on 28th Jan 2022 (CET).
6.Countermeasures: None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Name or code of new drug: EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar)
(2) Usage: Early breast cancer (EBC) and Metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
(3) All expected developmental stages:
a.Phase I clinical trial
b.Phase III clinical trial (Phase III)
c.Biologics License Application (BLA), Market Approval Application(MAA)
(4) Stages of status:
A. Filing an application / Approval/ Disapproval/
Results of different phase of human clinical trials
(including interim analysis) / Any major events affecting
the development of new drugs:
EirGenix has officially submitted Phase I clinical trial application
forstudy EGC101 (Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40) of developmental product
EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe.
B. Risks and responses faced and applied if the results
of human clinical trials (including interim analysis)
have not passed the approval from regulatory authorities,
or the results do not reach statistical significance or
any major events affecting the development of new drugs:Not applicable.
C. Further steps when receiving approval from regulatory
authorities, or the results of any phase of human clinical
trials (including interim analysis) has statistical significance
or other major events affecting the development of new drugs:
(such as continuing in development, authorizing to others
for sale, etc.):Not applicable.
D. Invested expenses:
The information may affect the licensing deal
during the future international negotiation.
To protect the rights and interests of the company and investors,
it will not be disclosed publicly.
(5) The following steps:
A. Estimated completion time:
The phase I clinical trial (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40)
in healthy subjects is expected to be completed in Q1/2023.
The actual completion date will depend on the progress of the trial.
B. Expected Obligations: (for example, fees payable for
obtaining a technology license, etc.): Not applicable.
(6) Current market situation:
According to Roche��s annual report, global sales of Perjeta
totaled CHF 3.88 billion (around USD 4.22 billion) in 2020.
(7) Due to the long duration of development for innovative drugs,
the investment of development is high, therefore success of
the innovative drug cannot be guaranteed.
This will lead to investment risk, and investors should show
due diligence in investment.
