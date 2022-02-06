EirGenix : has officially submitted for Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study of developmental product EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28 2.Company name:EirGenix,Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��): Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence: EirGenix submitted for the Phase I PK biosimilarity clinical study in healthy volunteer's (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40) its clinical trial application of developmental product EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) to the agency of the German National Competent Authority and the local Ethic Committee on 28th Jan 2022 (CET). 6.Countermeasures: None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Name or code of new drug: EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) (2) Usage: Early breast cancer (EBC) and Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) (3) All expected developmental stages: a.Phase I clinical trial b.Phase III clinical trial (Phase III) c.Biologics License Application (BLA), Market Approval Application(MAA) (4) Stages of status: A. Filing an application / Approval/ Disapproval/ Results of different phase of human clinical trials (including interim analysis) / Any major events affecting the development of new drugs: EirGenix has officially submitted Phase I clinical trial application forstudy EGC101 (Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40) of developmental product EG1206A (proposed Pertuzumab biosimilar) in Europe. B. Risks and responses faced and applied if the results of human clinical trials (including interim analysis) have not passed the approval from regulatory authorities, or the results do not reach statistical significance or any major events affecting the development of new drugs:Not applicable. C. Further steps when receiving approval from regulatory authorities, or the results of any phase of human clinical trials (including interim analysis) has statistical significance or other major events affecting the development of new drugs: (such as continuing in development, authorizing to others for sale, etc.):Not applicable. D. Invested expenses: The information may affect the licensing deal during the future international negotiation. To protect the rights and interests of the company and investors, it will not be disclosed publicly. (5) The following steps: A. Estimated completion time: The phase I clinical trial (EGC101, Eudra CT-NR. 2021-006769-40) in healthy subjects is expected to be completed in Q1/2023. The actual completion date will depend on the progress of the trial. B. Expected Obligations: (for example, fees payable for obtaining a technology license, etc.): Not applicable. (6) Current market situation: According to Roche��s annual report, global sales of Perjeta totaled CHF 3.88 billion (around USD 4.22 billion) in 2020. (7) Due to the long duration of development for innovative drugs, the investment of development is high, therefore success of the innovative drug cannot be guaranteed. This will lead to investment risk, and investors should show due diligence in investment.