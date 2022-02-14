Log in
    6589   TW0006589005

EIRGENIX INC.

(6589)
EirGenix : will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum

02/14/2022 | 10:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: EirGenix Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 20:14:54
Subject 
 EirGenix, Inc. will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum
Date of events 2022/02/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/15~2022/02/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:30 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting（Taiwan）
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  EirGenix, Inc. will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum to share
  corporate financial information and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

EirGenix Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
