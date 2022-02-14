EirGenix : will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum

EirGenix, Inc. will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum
Date of events
2022/02/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/15~2022/02/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:30 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Meeting（Taiwan）
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
EirGenix, Inc. will attend the QIC Healthcare Forum to share
corporate financial information and business outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
EirGenix Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:12:02 UTC.