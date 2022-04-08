Alzheimer's drugmakers seek accelerated FDA review despite U.S. coverage decision

April 8 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd and Eli Lilly and
Co on Friday said they still plan to seek accelerated
U.S. approval for experimental Alzheimer's drugs even after the
Medicare health plan decided to severely limit coverage of
medicines approved in that manner.
On Thursday, after a months-long review and a pressure
campaign from patient advocacy groups, the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it would only pay for Biogen
Inc's Aduhelm, and other drugs that work in a similar
fashion, for patients enrolled in valid clinical studies, unless
the treatments demonstrate clear evidence of patient benefit.
Medicare covers nearly 64 million Americans age 65 and
older, so the coverage decision could affect 85% of people who
might otherwise use the medications for the age-related
condition.
Eisai's lecanemab and Lilly's donanemab, like Aduhelm, are
monoclonal antibodies designed to remove beta-amyloid, a type of
protein fragment that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer's
patients. The two drugmakers said they expect upcoming Phase III
trial results to eventually validate earlier-stage data under
review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A fourth plaque-targeting antibody, gantenerumab, is in
late-stage development at Roche Holding AG, which is not
seeking an accelerated FDA review.
The FDA in June authorized Biogen's Aduhelm - the first drug
in this class and first U.S. approved Alzheimer's treatment in
20 years - under the agency's accelerated pathway based on the
drug's plaque-clearing ability, rather than proof it slows
cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients.
Medicare, however, has decided to allow standard
reimbursement only for Alzheimer's drugs approved under the
traditional FDA process based on "a direct measure of clinical
benefit."
Eisai, which is partnered with Biogen, said it aims to
complete a rolling FDA application for lecanemab, under the
accelerated pathway, by mid-year. The Japanese drugmaker said it
also expects results from its 1,800-patient, Phase III trial
this fall.
If those results are positive, Eisai said it believes the
large study could meet the "high level of evidence" criteria set
by Medicare in its coverage decision.
The study is designed to show that lecanemab can slow by at
least 25% the rate of cognitive and functional decline.
"It is a disease-modifying drug," Ivan Cheung, Eisai's U.S.
chairman, said in a recent interview with Reuters. "You expect
to see separation between the treated and untreated groups that
improves over time."
Roche also expects to report Phase III trial results for
gantenerumab later this year.
Lilly, in a statement, said it intends to complete its
current, rolling application for accelerated FDA approval of
donanemab this year. It does not expect to have results from a
Phase III trial of the drug until mid-2023.
The Indianapolis-based company said it believes Medicare
coverage restrictions are "unnecessary, restrictive and
inappropriate" for FDA-approved drugs.
The idea that removing amyloid plaques is reasonably likely
to slow cognitive and functional decline in people living with
early Alzheimer’s is known as the "amyloid hypothesis," a theory
that has led to long history of drugs that tried and failed to
clear the plagues or help patients.
Greg Rippon, neuroscience and Alzheimer's Disease medical
lead at Roche's Genentech unit, explained in a recent interview
that the theory is supported by analysis of inherited forms of
Alzheimer's, which are all caused by mutations in amyloid
processing.
He said more recent studies have shown that the build-up of
amyloid is a precursor to other brain dysfunction that speeds
neurodegeneration for patients with Alzheimer's.
"Obviously, it comes down to clinical data and demonstrating
that clinical benefit and that's where a lot of skepticism is
centered," Rippon said.
