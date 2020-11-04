Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Eisai Co., Ltd.    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen Alzheimer's drug gets U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc has shown "exceptionally persuasive" evidence that its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug is effective, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Wednesday, elevating its chances of a swift approval and sending company shares soaring.

An FDA approval could come by March, which would make the drug, aducanumab, the first new treatment for the disease in decades and the first that appears to be able to slow progression of the fatal, mind-wasting condition that affects millions of people.

Biogen's shares jumped $97.02, or nearly 40%, to $344.99.

The agency's documents were released ahead of a meeting on Friday of outside experts who will review, and decide whether to recommend approval of, aducanumab, an antibody designed to remove amyloid plaques from the brain.

"Briefing documents suggests a positive Advisory Committee vote, which bodes well for approval," Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja said in a research note.

FDA drug reviewers said results from one pivotal trial of aducanumab were persuasive and strongly positive. They acknowledged that a second large trial did not succeed, but maintained that it did not detract from the findings of the positive study. The FDA is not obligated to abide by its expert panel recommendations, but typically does.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen in October last year revived its plans to seek approval for aducanumab, months after it had said that an independent futility analysis of the two studies showed they were unlikely to succeed.

Biogen said it changed plans after a new analysis showed a high dose of the drug could slow the disease's progression.

The FDA staff said data from one of the trials "provides the primary evidence of effectiveness as a robust and exceptionally persuasive study demonstrating" a clinically meaningful treatment effect.

The drug was jointly developed with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd, whose shares jumped 45%.

(Additional reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)

By Deena Beasley and Manojna Maddipatla


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC IMMUNE SA 13.24% 5.39 Delayed Quote.-44.13%
BIOGEN INC. 40.32% 343.4 Delayed Quote.-16.90%
EISAI CO., LTD. 2.38% 8375 End-of-day quote.2.08%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 5.36% 323.1 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EISAI CO., LTD.
12:22pBiogen Alzheimer's drug gets U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
RE
11:47aBIOGEN : Shares Surge After Positive FDA Staff Comments on Alzheimer's Drug
DJ
11/03EISAI : To present latest alzheimer's disease pipeline research at digital ctad ..
AQ
11/03EISAI : U.S. experts to review Biogen drug that could be first new Alzheimer's t..
RE
11/02EISAI CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
11/02BIOGEN : European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen's Aducanumab Marketing Authori..
AQ
10/30BIOGEN : EMA to review Biogen's aducanumab drug for Alzheimer's
RE
10/30BIOGEN : EMA accepts Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab for review
RE
10/29BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to present latest data on BAN2401 at CTAD conference
AQ
10/28EISAI : And jd health establish a joint venture company in china to implement he..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 719 B 6 883 M 6 883 M
Net income 2021 73 371 M 702 M 702 M
Net cash 2021 152 B 1 451 M 1 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 2 401 B 22 971 M 22 971 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 998
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart EISAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eisai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EISAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9 888,18 JPY
Last Close Price 8 375,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haruo Naito Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Yasuhiko Katoh Chairman
Yasushi Okada COO, Representative Executive Officer & Head-China
Ryohei Yanagi Chief Financial Officer
Edward Stewart Geary Chief Medical Officer & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EISAI CO., LTD.2.08%22 436
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%364 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.34%287 350
PFIZER INC.-7.63%201 103
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.43%194 549
NOVARTIS AG-19.03%185 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group