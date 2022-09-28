Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Eisai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-28 am EDT
6784.00 JPY   +17.29%
05:13aBiogen, Eisai stocks soar on Alzheimer's success, lifting rival shares
RE
03:02aJapan's Nikkei ends at near 3-month low on global recession fears
RE
02:58aJapan Index Adds Losses on Economic Uncertainty; Eisai Shares Skyrocket 17% on Favorable Results of Alzheimer's Drug
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on Alzheimer's success, lifting rival shares

09/28/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly.

Nearly all drugs tested to treat Alzheimer's - a fatal brain disease that affects an estimated 55 million globally - have stumbled in clinical trials.

Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

Biogen's stock surged 50% in early premarket trading. Shares of Eisai jumped 17% to the daily limit in Tokyo.

Shares of Roche, which is expected to report results on a rival Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab later this year, jumped as much as 6% to a two-month high in early trading.

Data on Eli Lilly's competing drug, donanemab, is expected by mid-2023. The U.S. drugmaker's stock was up 7.8% before the bell on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 1.04% 197.79 Delayed Quote.-17.56%
EISAI CO., LTD. 17.29% 6784 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 5.44% 329.05 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
All news about EISAI CO., LTD.
05:13aBiogen, Eisai stocks soar on Alzheimer's success, lifting rival shares
RE
03:02aJapan's Nikkei ends at near 3-month low on global recession fears
RE
02:58aJapan Index Adds Losses on Economic Uncertainty; Eisai Shares Skyrocket 17% on Favorabl..
MT
02:53aEisai's Lecanemab Confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD Study Met Primary Endpoint
AQ
09/27Japan's Nikkei hits lowest in nearly 3 months on global recession fears
RE
09/27Eisai Shares Indicated Sharply Higher After Trial of Experimental Drug Slows Alzheimer'..
DJ
09/27Eisai : Lecanemab confirmatory phase 3 clarity ad study met primary endpoint, showing high..
PU
09/27Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
RE
09/27Lecanemab phase 3 Clarity AD study in early Alzheimer's disease meets primary and all k..
AQ
09/27Eisai Buys Back Fractional Shares Following Share Exchange with Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 724 B 5 000 M 5 000 M
Net income 2023 54 892 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2023 220 B 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,8x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 1 658 B 11 451 M 11 451 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 322
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart EISAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eisai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EISAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 784,00 JPY
Average target price 5 677,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruo Naito Manager-Research & Development Promotions
Tatsuyuki Yasuno Manager-Corporate Planning
Yasuhiko Katoh Chairman
Keisuke Naito Executive Officer & Head-Global IT Headquarters
Yasushi Okada Manager-Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EISAI CO., LTD.-11.44%11 451
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.58%433 657
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.32%295 599
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.54%259 622
ABBVIE INC.4.67%250 575
PFIZER, INC.-25.33%247 449