    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Consolidated Financial Report

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT [IFRS]

for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

November 1, 2021

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

TSE Code: 4523

URL: https://www.eisai.com

Representative: Haruo Naito, Representative Corporate Officer & CEO

Contact: Sayoko Sasaki, Vice President, Chief IR Officer & Stakeholder Communications

Telephone: +81-3-3817-5120

Expected date of quarterly report submission: November 9, 2021

Expected date of dividend payment commencement: November 19, 2021

Preparation of quarterly supplementary explanatory material: Yes

Quarterly results briefing held: Yes

(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year on year change)

Profit for the

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit for the

period

Comprehensive

attributable to

income for the

income taxes

period

owners of the

period

parent

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

Six-month

period ended

362,352

14.3

60,906

78.7

61,347

78.2

46,542

78.2

46,186

79.0

50,369

117.6

September 30,

2021

Six-month

period ended

317,044

5.9

34,079

6.4

34,432

2.0

26,123

-4.5

25,797

-4.4

23,143

391.5

September 30,

2020

Earnings per share attributable

Earnings per share attributable

to owners of the parent (basic)

to owners of the parent (diluted)

Six-month period

(¥)

(¥)

ended September

161.11

161.08

30, 2021

Six-month period

ended September

90.01

89.98

30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

As of September 30,

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

1,140,111

755,336

730,337

64.1

2,547.48

2021

As of March 31, 2021

1,090,009

727,942

703,183

64.5

2,452.97

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

End of FY

Total

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

FY 2020

-

80.00

-

80.00

160.00

FY 2021

-

80.00

FY 2021 (Forecast)

-

80.00

160.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures show year on year change)

Profit before

Profit for the

Profit for the year

Earnings per share

Revenue

Operating profit

attributable to

attributable to

income taxes

year

owners of the

owners of the

parent

parent (basic)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

Fiscal

730,000

13.0

78,000

50.7

78,500

49.4

61,000

43.6

60,500

43.6

211.00

Year

(Note) Revisions to the latest financial forecast: Yes

* Explanatory Notes

  1. Changes in number of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares):
  1. Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares
  3. Weighted average number of shares outstanding

As of September 30, 2021

296,566,949

As of March 31, 2021

296,566,949

As of September 30, 2021

9,815,591

As of March 31, 2021

9,839,021

For the six-month period

For the six-month period

ended September 30,

286,678,062

ended September 30,

286,595,604

2021

2020

The Company's shares held through a trust (61,510 shares) are not included in the number of treasury shares as of the end of the period, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury shares that are deducted from the calculation of earnings per share.

  • This financial report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by independent auditors.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of results forecast and other special instructions:

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

Materials and information provided in this financial disclosure may contain "forward-looking statements" based on expectations, business goals, estimates, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties as of the publication date of these materials. Accordingly, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these statements depending on a number of important factors. Please refer to pages 10-11 for details with regard to the assumptions and other related matters concerning the consolidated financial forecast.

(Methods for obtaining supplementary materials and content of financial results disclosure meeting)

Supplementary materials are attached to this financial report. The Company plans to hold a financial results disclosure meeting for institutional investors and securities analysts on Monday, November 1, 2021. The handouts from the disclosure meeting will be made available on the Company's website after the event.

Supplemental Materials: Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period

(Page)

(1)

Operating Results

･･･････････

2

(2)

Financial Position

･･･････････

5

(3)

Research & Development Pipeline, Alliances, and Other Events

･･･････････

5

(4)

Information on Outlook for the Future including Financial Forecast

･･･････････

10

(5)

Basic Policy on Profit Appropriation and Interim Dividend for the

End of the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

･･･････････

11

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income

･･･････････

12

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

･･･････････

13

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

･･･････････

14

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

･･･････････

16

(5)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

･･･････････

18

(6)

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Going Concern)

･･･････････

19

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

･･･････････

19

(Segment Information)

･･･････････

22

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

･･･････････

23

(Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows)

･･･････････

24

(Significant Subsequent Events)

･･･････････

24

1

1Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period

  1. Operating Results [Revenue and Profit]
    • Eisai Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its affiliates (collectively referred to as "the Group") recorded the following consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.

(¥billion)

Six-month period

Six-month period

Year on year

ended September 30, 2020

ended September 30, 2021

change (%)

Revenue

317.0

362.4

114.3

Cost of sales

79.7

79.9

100.2

Gross profit

237.3

282.5

119.0

Selling, general and

133.9

154.5

115.4

administrative expenses

Research and development

67.5

79.9

118.4

expenses

Other income

0.6

13.7

2384.4

Operating profit

34.1

60.9

178.7

Profit before income taxes

34.4

61.3

178.2

Profit for the period

26.1

46.5

178.2

Profit for the period

attributable to

25.8

46.2

179.0

owners of the parent

  • The Group's revenue increased significantly primarily due to the continuous growth of global brands such as anticancer agent Lenvima and an upfront payment of ¥49.6 billion from Bristol Myers Squibb (the U.S.) under strategic collaboration for antibody drug conjugate MORAb-202.
  • Regarding revenue from global brands, revenue for Lenvima, anticancer agent Halaven, antiepileptic agent Fycompa and insomnia treatment Dayvigo was ¥91.8 billion (134.0% year on year), ¥19.9 billion (107.1% year on year), ¥15.2 billion (115.6% year on year) and ¥6.3 billion (¥1.0 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year), respectively.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased significantly mainly due to the increase in shared profit paid to Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. following Lenvima's revenue growth and proactive investment for the launch of Alzheimer's disease treatment ADUHELM (aducanumab), jointly developed and commercialized with Biogen Inc. (the U.S., hereinafter "Biogen").
  • Although research and development expenses were controlled through the partnership model including recording of a regulatory milestone payment for Lenvima from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. as reimbursement, research and development expenses

2

increased significantly mainly due to aggressive resource investment in anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody lecanemab and ADUHELM which are jointly developed with Biogen, as well as Lenvima's combination therapy with anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

  • Other income increased significantly due to divestiture of rights for antiepileptic agent Zonegran in Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Australia to Advanz Pharma (U.K.).
  • As a result of the above, operating profit increased significantly.

[Performance by Segment]

(Revenue for each segment indicates revenue from external customers)

The Group's business is comprised of pharmaceutical business and other business. The pharmaceutical business is organized into the following six reporting segments in this report: Japan, Americas (North America), China, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania), Asia and Latin America (primarily South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, ASEAN, Central and South America) and OTC and others (Japan).

  • Total revenue came to ¥104.0 billion (86.9% year on year), with a segment profit of ¥32.9 billion (69.7% year on year). Revenue and profit decreased mainly due to impact of launch of generics for Lyrica, a pain treatment being co-promoted with Pfizer Japan Inc., drug price revision and transfer of rights for anticancer agent Treakisym which took place in December 2020 due to expiration of the business alliance.
  • Regarding revenue by products, from neurology products, revenue for Dayvigo and insomnia treatment Lunesta came to ¥4.7 billion (¥0.8 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥4.4 billion (63.4% year on year), respectively. Revenue for Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease dementia, totaled ¥3.6 billion (70.6% year on year). Co-promotion revenue for Lyrica totaled ¥3.1 billion (23.0% year on year). Revenue for Fycompa was ¥2.6 billion (100.2% year on year). Among oncology products, revenue for Lenvima and Halaven came to ¥5.1 billion (73.5% year on year) and ¥4.1 billion (96.1% year on year), respectively. Fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody Humira earned revenue of ¥24.8 billion (97.1% year on year).
  • Anticancer agent Remitoro was launched in May 2021.
  • Anticancer agent Tazverik was launched in August 2021.
  • Total revenue came to ¥79.8 billion (118.3% year on year), with a segment profit of ¥37.4 billion (120.6% year on year).
  • Regarding revenue by products, from neurology products, revenue for Fycompa came to ¥7.0 billion (113.7% year on year) achieving growth. Revenue for antiepileptic agent Banzel was ¥4.7 billion (45.3% year on year). Among oncology products, Lenvima earned ¥51.3 billion (122.3% year on year) achieving growth. Revenue for Halaven came to ¥6.9 billion

3

