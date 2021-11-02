Consolidated Financial Report

Expected date of quarterly report submission: November 9, 2021
Expected date of dividend payment commencement: November 19, 2021
Preparation of quarterly supplementary explanatory material: Yes
Quarterly results briefing held: Yes
(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures show year on year change)
Profit for the
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit for the
period
Comprehensive
attributable to
income for the
income taxes
period
owners of the
period
parent
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
Six-month
period ended
362,352
14.3
60,906
78.7
61,347
78.2
46,542
78.2
46,186
79.0
50,369
117.6
September 30,
2021
Six-month
period ended
317,044
5.9
34,079
6.4
34,432
2.0
26,123
-4.5
25,797
-4.4
23,143
391.5
September 30,
2020
Earnings per share attributable
Earnings per share attributable
to owners of the parent (basic)
to owners of the parent (diluted)
Six-month period
(¥)
(¥)
ended September
161.11
161.08
30, 2021
Six-month period
ended September
90.01
89.98
30, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Equity per share
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
owners of the parent
As of September 30,
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥)
1,140,111
755,336
730,337
64.1
2,547.48
2021
As of March 31, 2021
1,090,009
727,942
703,183
64.5
2,452.97
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
End of FY
Total
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
FY 2020
-
80.00
-
80.00
160.00
FY 2021
-
80.00
FY 2021 (Forecast)
-
80.00
160.00
(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures show year on year change)
Profit before
Profit for the
Profit for the year
Earnings per share
Revenue
Operating profit
attributable to
attributable to
income taxes
year
owners of the
owners of the
parent
parent (basic)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥ million)
(%)
(¥)
Fiscal
730,000
13.0
78,000
50.7
78,500
49.4
61,000
43.6
60,500
43.6
211.00
Year
(Note) Revisions to the latest financial forecast: Yes
* Explanatory Notes
Changes in number of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares issued (common shares):
Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
As of September 30, 2021
296,566,949
As of March 31, 2021
296,566,949
As of September 30, 2021
9,815,591
As of March 31, 2021
9,839,021
For the six-month period
For the six-month period
ended September 30,
286,678,062
ended September 30,
286,595,604
2021
2020
The Company's shares held through a trust (61,510 shares) are not included in the number of treasury shares as of the end of the period, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury shares that are deducted from the calculation of earnings per share.
This financial report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by independent auditors.
Explanation concerning the appropriate use of results forecast and other special instructions:
(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
Materials and information provided in this financial disclosure may contain "forward-looking statements" based on expectations, business goals, estimates, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties as of the publication date of these materials. Accordingly, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these statements depending on a number of important factors. Please refer to pages 10-11 for details with regard to the assumptions and other related matters concerning the consolidated financial forecast.
(Methods for obtaining supplementary materials and content of financial results disclosure meeting)
Supplementary materials are attached to this financial report. The Company plans to hold a financial results disclosure meeting for institutional investors and securities analysts on Monday, November 1, 2021. The handouts from the disclosure meeting will be made available on the Company's website after the event.
Supplemental Materials: Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period
(Page)
(1)
Operating Results
･･･････････
2
(2)
Financial Position
･･･････････
5
(3)
Research & Development Pipeline, Alliances, and Other Events
･･･････････
5
(4)
Information on Outlook for the Future including Financial Forecast
･･･････････
10
(5)
Basic Policy on Profit Appropriation and Interim Dividend for the
End of the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
･･･････････
11
2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income
･･･････････
12
(2)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
･･･････････
13
(3)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
･･･････････
14
(4)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
･･･････････
16
(5)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
･･･････････
18
(6)
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Going Concern)
･･･････････
19
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
･･･････････
19
(Segment Information)
･･･････････
22
(Consolidated Statement of Income)
･･･････････
23
(Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows)
･･･････････
24
(Significant Subsequent Events)
･･･････････
24
1
1．Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period
Operating Results [Revenue and Profit]
Eisai Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its affiliates (collectively referred to as "the Group") recorded the following consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.
(¥billion)
Six-month period
Six-month period
Year on year
ended September 30, 2020
ended September 30, 2021
change (%)
Revenue
317.0
362.4
114.3
Cost of sales
79.7
79.9
100.2
Gross profit
237.3
282.5
119.0
Selling, general and
133.9
154.5
115.4
administrative expenses
Research and development
67.5
79.9
118.4
expenses
Other income
0.6
13.7
2384.4
Operating profit
34.1
60.9
178.7
Profit before income taxes
34.4
61.3
178.2
Profit for the period
26.1
46.5
178.2
Profit for the period
attributable to
25.8
46.2
179.0
owners of the parent
The Group's revenue increased significantly primarily due to the continuous growth of global brands such as anticancer agent Lenvima and an upfront payment of ¥49.6 billion from Bristol Myers Squibb (the U.S.) under strategic collaboration for antibody drug conjugate MORAb-202.
Regarding revenue from global brands, revenue for Lenvima, anticancer agent Halaven, antiepileptic agent Fycompa and insomnia treatment Dayvigo was ¥91.8 billion (134.0% year on year), ¥19.9 billion (107.1% year on year), ¥15.2 billion (115.6% year on year) and ¥6.3 billion (¥1.0 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year), respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased significantly mainly due to the increase in shared profit paid to Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. following Lenvima's revenue growth and proactive investment for the launch of Alzheimer's disease treatment ADUHELM (aducanumab), jointly developed and commercialized with Biogen Inc. (the U.S., hereinafter "Biogen").
Although research and development expenses were controlled through the partnership model including recording of a regulatory milestone payment for Lenvima from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. as reimbursement, research and development expenses
2
increased significantly mainly due to aggressive resource investment in anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody lecanemab and ADUHELM which are jointly developed with Biogen, as well as Lenvima's combination therapy with anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
Other income increased significantly due to divestiture of rights for antiepileptic agent Zonegran in Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Australia to Advanz Pharma (U.K.).
As a result of the above, operating profit increased significantly.
[Performance by Segment]
(Revenue for each segment indicates revenue from external customers)
The Group's business is comprised of pharmaceutical business and other business. The pharmaceutical business is organized into the following six reporting segments in this report: Japan, Americas (North America), China, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania), Asia and Latin America (primarily South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, ASEAN, Central and South America) and OTC and others (Japan).
Total revenue came to ¥104.0 billion (86.9% year on year), with a segment profit of ¥32.9 billion (69.7% year on year). Revenue and profit decreased mainly due to impact of launch of generics for Lyrica, a pain treatment being co-promoted with Pfizer Japan Inc., drug price revision and transfer of rights for anticancer agent Treakisym which took place in December 2020 due to expiration of the business alliance.
Regarding revenue by products, from neurology products, revenue for Dayvigo and insomnia treatment Lunesta came to ¥4.7 billion (¥0.8 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and ¥4.4 billion (63.4% year on year), respectively. Revenue for Aricept, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease dementia, totaled ¥3.6 billion (70.6% year on year). Co-promotion revenue for Lyrica totaled ¥3.1 billion (23.0% year on year). Revenue for Fycompa was ¥2.6 billion (100.2% year on year). Among oncology products, revenue for Lenvima and Halaven came to ¥5.1 billion (73.5% year on year) and ¥4.1 billion (96.1% year on year), respectively. Fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody Humira earned revenue of ¥24.8 billion (97.1% year on year).
Anticancer agent Remitoro was launched in May 2021.
Anticancer agent Tazverik was launched in August 2021.
Total revenue came to ¥79.8 billion (118.3% year on year), with a segment profit of ¥37.4 billion (120.6% year on year).
Regarding revenue by products, from neurology products, revenue for Fycompa came to ¥7.0 billion (113.7% year on year) achieving growth. Revenue for antiepileptic agent Banzel was ¥4.7 billion (45.3% year on year). Among oncology products, Lenvima earned ¥51.3 billion (122.3% year on year) achieving growth. Revenue for Halaven came to ¥6.9 billion
