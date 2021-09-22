Sept. 22, 2021

Eisai Co., Ltd.

EISAI ITALY AWARDED HIGHEST CLASSIFICATION AT SIXTH ANNUAL

WELFARE INDEX PMI* IN ITALY

On September 9, 2021 (local time), Eisai's Italian pharmaceutical sales subsidiary Eisai S.r.l. (location: Milan, "Eisai Italy") was awarded the 5W - Champion classification as the highest level on the Welfare Index PMI, one of the most important indices for employee welfare in Italy.

More than 6,000 small and medium sized companies participated in the Welfare Index PMI, and were evaluated in twelve main areas, including supplementary pension provision, supplementary health insurance, work-life balance, and economic support. The companies were then classified on a Welfare level from 1W to 5W based on the content and originality of their welfare policies and initiatives. This year, the Welfare Index PMI also measured the social impact of the company's welfare initiatives on additional areas such as health of employees, women, younger workers, families and communities. Eisai Italy was highly evaluated for its initiatives such as supporting women's career and development, working on wellbeing of employees, and providing special care for employees with special needs. 105 companies were awarded the 5W - Champion classification.

This time Eisai Italy has been classified as a 5W - Champion (level: 5W) for a third consecutive year, and was classified as 4W - Leader classification in 2018, the first year that Eisai Italy participated.

*Piccole Medie Imprese (PMI): small and medium sized companies