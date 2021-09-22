Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Eisai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EISAI : ITALY AWARDED HIGHEST CLASSIFICATION AT SIXTH ANNUAL WELFARE INDEX PMI* IN ITALY

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept. 22, 2021

Eisai Co., Ltd.

EISAI ITALY AWARDED HIGHEST CLASSIFICATION AT SIXTH ANNUAL

WELFARE INDEX PMI* IN ITALY

On September 9, 2021 (local time), Eisai's Italian pharmaceutical sales subsidiary Eisai S.r.l. (location: Milan, "Eisai Italy") was awarded the 5W - Champion classification as the highest level on the Welfare Index PMI, one of the most important indices for employee welfare in Italy.

More than 6,000 small and medium sized companies participated in the Welfare Index PMI, and were evaluated in twelve main areas, including supplementary pension provision, supplementary health insurance, work-life balance, and economic support. The companies were then classified on a Welfare level from 1W to 5W based on the content and originality of their welfare policies and initiatives. This year, the Welfare Index PMI also measured the social impact of the company's welfare initiatives on additional areas such as health of employees, women, younger workers, families and communities. Eisai Italy was highly evaluated for its initiatives such as supporting women's career and development, working on wellbeing of employees, and providing special care for employees with special needs. 105 companies were awarded the 5W - Champion classification.

This time Eisai Italy has been classified as a 5W - Champion (level: 5W) for a third consecutive year, and was classified as 4W - Leader classification in 2018, the first year that Eisai Italy participated.

*Piccole Medie Imprese (PMI): small and medium sized companies

Awarded trophy

Disclaimer

Eisai Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EISAI CO., LTD.
06:22aEISAI : Italy awarded highest classification at sixth annual welfare index pmi* in italy
PU
09/21EISAI : Latest Value Creation Report (Former Integrated Report)
PU
09/15EISAI : To join the global emvironmental initiative 're100'
AQ
09/14EISAI : AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch 'Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Pati..
AQ
09/14EISAI : to Join The Global Environmental Initiative "RE100"
AQ
09/14EISAI : TO JOIN THE GLOBAL EMVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE “RE100”
PU
09/13EISAI : To present abstracts on oncology products and pipeline at esmo virtual congress 20..
PU
09/13EISAI : AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Pati..
AQ
09/13EISAI : AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch “Humira® Support Tool Ordering Service f..
PU
09/10Japan's Nikkei 225 Up 1.3% on Outlook for Expanded Government Stimulus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EISAI CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 694 B 6 339 M 6 339 M
Net income 2022 56 180 M 513 M 513 M
Net cash 2022 155 B 1 417 M 1 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 2 402 B 21 986 M 21 936 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 237
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart EISAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eisai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EISAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8 379,00 JPY
Average target price 12 289,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruo Naito Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ryohei Yanagi Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiko Katoh Chairman
Edward Stewart Geary Chief Medical Officer & Managing Executive Officer
Lynn D. Kramer Chief Medical & Chief Clinical Officer-Neurology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EISAI CO., LTD.13.66%21 986
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.54%433 122
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.82%321 584
PFIZER, INC.20.08%246 246
NOVO NORDISK A/S52.07%234 070
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.32%208 668