    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
01:00 2023-01-06 am EST
8147.00 JPY    0.00%
08:19aEisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts
RE
08:15aFDA Approves LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
AQ
05:40aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 9
MS
Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

01/09/2023 | 08:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The $26,500-per-year price tag for Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's newly approved Alzheimer's disease drug is slightly above expectations, but should not dent demand for the promising therapy, Wall Street analysts said.

The U.S. health regulator on Friday granted accelerated approval to the drug, Leqembi, and the decision was hailed by patient groups.

The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000.

"As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note.

However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

"We think this level of pricing is unlikely to generate the intense scrutiny that followed the initial $56K Aduhelm price tag," said Baird analyst Brian Skorney in a research note.

"We don't expect this price to stunt demand for a product (Leqembi) that, in the best case scenario, could slow clinical decline by multiple years."

Still, initial patient access will be limited by several factors including reimbursement restrictions by Medicare, the U.S. government insurance program for Americans aged 65 and older who represent some 90% of individuals likely to be eligible for Leqembi.

Eisai and Biogen said on Saturday the Japanese drugmaker had applied for full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Some analysts expect broader coverage by Medicare if the drug is granted full approval.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 2.82% 279.25 Delayed Quote.0.84%
EISAI CO., LTD. 0.00% 8147 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
Financials
Sales 2023 745 B 5 625 M 5 625 M
Net income 2023 57 323 M 433 M 433 M
Net cash 2023 208 B 1 572 M 1 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 2 337 B 17 641 M 17 641 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 322
Free-Float 93,3%
