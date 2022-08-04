Log in
    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17 2022-08-05 am EDT
6072.00 JPY   +1.93%
08/04EISAI : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30,2022
PU
08/04EISAI : FY 2022 (Ending March 31, 2023) First Quarter Financial Results Reference Data
PU
08/04Merck and eisai provide update on phase 3 leap-002 trial evaluating keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus lenvima (lenvatinib) versus lenvima monotherapy in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinomarahway
AQ
Eisai : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30,2022

08/04/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT [IFRS] for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

August 5, 2022

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

TSE Code: 4523

URL: https://www.eisai.com

Representative: Haruo Naito, Representative Corporate Officer & CEO

Contact: Sayoko Sasaki, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Telephone: +81-3-3817-5120

Expected date of quarterly report submission: August 5, 2022

Expected date of dividend payment commencement: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary explanatory material: Yes

Quarterly results briefing held: Yes

(Figures are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures show year on year change)

Profit for the

Comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit for the

period attributable

income for the

income taxes

period

to owners of the

period

parent

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

Three-month

period ended

184,262

-7.4

7,434

-86.6

9,722

-82.6

27,970

-33.8

26,897

-36.1

79,702

88.1

June 30,

2022

Three-month

period ended

198,894

20.1

55,339

72.5

55,715

71.9

42,253

70.9

42,110

72.6

42,365

78.9

June 30,

2021

Earnings per share attributable

Earnings per share attributable

to owners of the parent (basic)

to owners of the parent (diluted)

Three-month period

(¥)

(¥)

93.81

93.81

ended June 30, 2022

Three-month period

146.89

146.86

ended June 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

owners of the parent

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

As of June 30, 2022

1,272,871

828,349

804,545

63.2

2,806.07

As of March 31, 2022

1,239,315

771,534

748,821

60.4

2,611.82

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

End of FY

Total

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

FY 2021

-

80.00

-

80.00

160.00

FY 2022

-

FY 2022 (Forecast)

80.00

-

80.00

160.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures show year on year change)

Profit for the year

Earnings per share

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit for the

attributable to

attributable to

income taxes

year

owners of the

owners of the

parent

parent (basic)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥ million)

(%)

(¥)

Fiscal

700,000

-7.4

55,000

2.3

56,500

3.7

58,000

26.9

57,000

18.9

197.80

Year

(Note) Revisions to the latest financial forecast: No

* Explanatory Notes

  1. Changes in number of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates:
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of shares issued (common shares):
  1. Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares
  3. Weighted average number of shares outstanding

As of June 30, 2022

296,566,949

As of March 31, 2022

296,566,949

As of June 30, 2022

9,736,635

As of March 31, 2022

9,801,133

For the three-month

For the three-month

period ended June 30,

286,707,490

period ended June 30,

286,671,064

2022

2021

The Company's shares held through a trust (113,830 shares) are not included in the number of treasury shares as of the end of the period, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury shares that are deducted from the calculation of earnings per share.

  • This financial report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by independent auditors.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of results forecast and other special instructions:

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

Materials and information provided in this financial disclosure may contain "forward-looking statements" based on expectations, business goals, estimates, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties as of the publication date of these materials. Accordingly, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these statements depending on a number of important factors. Please refer to the page 9 for details with regard to the assumptions and other related matters concerning the consolidated financial forecast.

(Methods for obtaining supplementary materials and content of financial results disclosure meeting)

Supplementary materials are attached to this financial report. The Company plans to hold a financial results disclosure meeting for institutional investors and securities analysts on Friday, August 5, 2022. The handouts from the disclosure meeting will be made available on the Company's website after the event.

Supplemental Materials: Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period

(Page)

(1)

Operating Results

･･･････････

2

(2)

Financial Position

･･･････････

5

(3)

Research & Development Pipeline, Alliances, and Other Events

･･･････････

5

(4)

Information on Outlook for the Future including Financial Forecast

･･･････････

9

2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income

･･･････････

10

(2)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

･･･････････

11

(3)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

･･･････････

12

(4)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

･･･････････

14

(5)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

･･･････････

16

(6)

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Going Concern)

･･･････････

17

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

･･･････････

17

(Segment Information)

･･･････････

18

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

･･･････････

19

(Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows)

･･･････････

20

(Significant Subsequent Events)

･･･････････

21

1

1Qualitative Information regarding Financial Results for the Period

  1. Operating Results [Revenue and Profit]
    • Eisai Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and its affiliates (collectively referred to as "the Group") recorded the following consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

(¥billion)

Three-month period

Three-month period

Year on year

ended June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2022

change (%)

Revenue

198.9

184.3

92.6

Cost of sales

39.2

47.4

120.8

Gross profit

159.6

136.9

85.7

Selling, general and

74.8

92.3

123.4

administrative expenses

Research and development

41.8

38.5

92.1

expenses

Operating profit

55.3

7.4

13.4

Profit before income taxes

55.7

9.7

17.4

Income taxes

13.5

(18.2)

Profit for the period

42.3

28.0

66.2

Profit for the period attributable

42.1

26.9

63.9

to owners of the parent

  • While revenue of pharmaceutical business came to ¥181.3 billion (123.2% year on year) increasing significantly due to the continuous growth of global brands such as anticancer agent Lenvima, the Group's revenue decreased due to the impact caused by the recording of an upfront payment (¥49.6 billion) from Bristol Myers Squibb (the U.S.) in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
  • Regarding revenue from global brands, revenue for Lenvima, anticancer agent Halaven, antiepileptic agent Fycompa and insomnia treatment Dayvigo was ¥66.3 billion (150.0% year on year), ¥11.1 billion (109.7% year on year), ¥9.9 billion (133.1% year on year) and ¥6.5 billion (247.1% year on year), respectively.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased significantly mainly due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen, in addition to increase in shared profit paid to Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA following Lenvima's revenue growth, despite decrease in expenses related to Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatment ADUHELM (aducanumab).
  • Research and development expenses decreased mainly due to controlling of expenses through the partnership model including the recording of regulatory milestone payments for Lenvima from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA as reimbursement, despite aggressive resource investment in anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody lecanemab, jointly developed with Biogen Inc. (the U.S., hereinafter "Biogen").

2

  • As a result of the above, although operating profit decreased, segment profit of pharmaceutical business increased significantly achieving ¥90.6 billion (133.1% year on year).
  • Profit for the period increased compared to profit before income taxes following recording of a credit of income taxes due to the Company's recognition of losses on transferring of investments in subsidiaries for tax purposes following a repayment of paid-in capital from a consolidated U.S. subsidiary to the Company in order to collect capital from the consolidated U.S. subsidiary as part of the Company's capital policy to optimize the global allocation of cash in the Group.

[Performance by Segment]

(Revenue for each segment indicates revenue from external customers)

The Group's business is comprised of pharmaceutical business and other business. The pharmaceutical business is organized into the following six reporting segments in this report: Japan, Americas (North America), China, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Oceania), Asia and Latin America (primarily South Korea, Taiwan, India, ASEAN, Central and South America), and OTC and others (Japan). Effective from this fiscal year, Hong Kong has been changed from the "Asia and Latin America" segment to the "China" segment. Also, as the co-development and co-promotion agreements with Biogen regarding ADUHELM were amended in March 2022, expenses related to ADUHELM (selling, general and administrative expenses) which the Company should share have been included in the "Group headquarters' management costs and other expenses". In addition, gains and losses on sale of non-current assets have been included in the "Group headquarters' management costs and other expenses". The year on year changes in the segment performance for this report are based on this new segmentation.

  • Total revenue came to ¥57.5 billion (115.8 % year on year), with a segment profit of ¥21.6 billion (138.9% year on year).
  • Regarding revenue by products, from neurology products, revenue for Dayvigo came to ¥5.3 billion (285.2% year on year), achieving significant growth. Revenue for Fycompa came to ¥1.6 billion (126.0% year on year) achieving growth. Among oncology products, revenue for Lenvima came to ¥3.6 billion (144.3% year on year) achieving significant growth due to impact of additional indications. Revenue for Halaven came to ¥2.2 billion (113.6% year on year). Fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody Humira earned revenue of ¥12.6 billion (110.1% year on year). Revenue for chronic constipation treatment Goofice came to ¥1.7 billion (115.3% year on year).
  • Total revenue came to ¥53.1 billion (138.5% year on year), with a segment profit of ¥31.3 billion (144.0% year on year).

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eisai Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 03:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
