Eisai : FY 2022 (Ending March 31, 2023) First Quarter Financial Results Reference Data

Materials and information provided in this announcement include current forecasts, targets, evaluations, estimates, assumptions that are accompanied by risks, and other matters that are based on uncertain factors. Accordingly, it is possible that actual results will deviate significantly from forecasts, etc., due to changes to a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include general industry and market conditions, fluctuation of interest rates and currency exchange rates, and other aspects of economic conditions in Japan and internationally.
Risks and uncertainties that could cause significant fluctuations in the results of the Group or have a material effect on investment decisions are as follows. However, these do not cover all of the risks and uncertainties faced by the Group, and it is possible that they will be affected in the future by other factors that cannot be foreseen, or are not deemed to be important, at this point in time.
These are judgments as of the time of the announcement, and statements in the text regarding the future are not guarantees that they will occur or be achieved.
Risks factors include risks related to management based on the Corporate Concept, risks related to maximizing the value of next-generation Alzheimer's Disease treatments, risks related to maximizing the value of Lenvima, risks related to partnership model, risks related to digital transformation, risks related to uncertainties in new drug development, risks related to side effects, risks related to product quality and stable supply, risks related to intellectual property, risks related to litigations, risks related to data reliability, risks related to trends to contain medical costs, risks related to succession, risks related to acquiring and developing human resources, risks related to information security, risks related to COVID-19, risks related to climate change, risks related to impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.
This English presentation was translated from the original Japanese version. In the event of any inconsistency between the statements in the two versions, the statements in the Japanese version shall prevail.
Contents
1.
Consolidated Statement of Income
--------------------
1
2.
Segment Information
--------------------
2
3.
Financial Results by Reporting Segment
--------------------
3
4.
Revenue from Major Products
--------------------
7
5.
Revenue Forecasts by Reporting Segment
--------------------
9
6.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
--------------------
10
7.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
--------------------
11
8.
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and Amortization
--------------------
12
9.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
--------------------
12
10. Changes in Quarterly Results
--------------------
14
11. Major R&D Pipeline
--------------------
17
Currency Exchange Rates
US
EU
UK
China
(USD/JPY)
(EUR/JPY)
(GBP/JPY)
(RMB/JPY)
FY 2021 Q1
Quarterly Average Rate
109.49
131.96
153.20
16.95
Quarter End Rate
110.58
131.58
153.16
17.11
FY 2021
Yearly Average Rate
112.37
130.56
153.55
17.51
Year End Rate
122.39
136.70
160.89
19.26
FY 2022 Q1
Quarterly Average Rate
129.57
138.11
162.96
19.57
Quarter End Rate
136.68
142.67
165.71
20.38
FY 2022
Forecast Rate
125.00
130.00
151.50
19.00
Eisai Co., Ltd. ("the Company") discloses its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Eisai Group's ("the Group") business is comprised of pharmaceutical business and other business. The pharmaceutical business is organized into the following six reporting segments in this report: Japan, Americas (North America), China, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and Oceania), Asia and Latin America (primarily South Korea, Taiwan, India, ASEAN, Central and South America), and OTC and others (Japan).
Effective from April 1, 2022, Hong Kong has been changed from Asia and Latin America pharmaceutical business to China pharmaceutical business. This change has been reflected in the segment information for FY 2021.
As described on page 18 of Conslidated Financial Report, Supplemental Materials, the figures for FY2021 have been revised for retroactive application due to changes in accounting policies.
All amounts are rounded to the nearest specified unit.
August 5, 2022 / Eisai Co., Ltd.
1. Consolidated Statement of Income
FY 2021
FY 2022
Q1
Ratio (%)
Full year Ratio (%)
Q1 Ratio (%) YOY (%) Diff.
Revenue
198.9
100.0
756.2
100.0
184.3
100.0
92.6
(14.6)
Cost of sales
39.2
19.7
174.8
23.1
47.4
25.7
120.8
8.2
Gross profit
159.6
80.3
581.4
76.9
136.9
74.3
85.7
(22.8)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
74.8
37.6
366.4
48.5
92.3
50.1
123.4
17.5
Selling expenses
32.4
16.3
190.4
25.2
50.2
27.3
155.0
17.8
Personnel expenses
22.7
11.4
101.3
13.4
24.0
13.0
105.9
1.3
Administrative and other expenses
19.7
9.9
74.8
9.9
18.1
9.8
91.6
(1.7)
Research and development expenses
41.8
21.0
171.7
22.7
38.5
20.9
92.1
(3.3)
Other income
13.4
6.8
14.6
1.9
2.5
1.3
18.3
(11.0)
Other expenses
1.1
0.6
4.1
0.5
1.1
0.6
94.4
(0.1)
Operating profit
55.3
27.8
53.7
7.1
7.4
4.0
13.4
(47.9)
Financial income
0.7
0.4
2.4
0.3
2.7
1.5
359.7
1.9
Financial costs
0.4
0.2
1.7
0.2
0.4
0.2
108.8
0.0
Profit before income taxes
55.7
28.0
54.5
7.2
9.7
5.3
17.4
(46.0)
Income taxes
13.5
6.8
8.7
1.2
(18.2)
(9.9)
－
(31.7)
Profit for the period
42.3
21.2
45.7
6.0
28.0
15.2
66.2
(14.3)
Profit for the period attributable to
Owners of the parent
42.1
21.2
48.0
6.3
26.9
14.6
63.9
(15.2)
Non-controlling interests
0.1
0.1
(2.2)
(0.3)
1.1
0.6
746.1
0.9
Comprehensive income for the period
42.4
21.3
90.8
12.0
79.7
43.3
188.1
37.3
Earnings per share (EPS, yen)
146.89
167.27
93.81
Dividend per share (DPS, yen)
－
160.0
－
Return on equity (ROE, %)
－
6.6
－
Dividends on equity ratio (DOE, %)
－
6.3
－
Full year estimation for other income has had other expenses deducted from it.
EPS: Earnings Per Share attributable to owners of the parent (basic).
(billions of yen)
FY 2022
Full year Ratio (%) forecast
100.0
22.9
539.5 77.1
48.4
－
－
－
22.7
1.9
－
55.0 7.9
－
－
56.5 8.1
－
58.0 8.3
57.0 8.1
－
197.80
160.0
7.5
6.1
Notes
Revenue
Significant growth of the anticancer agent Lenvima: 66.3 billion yen (the same period in previous fiscal year: 44.2 billion
yen)
Recording of an upfront payment from Bristol Myers Squibb under strategic collaboration for antibody drug conjugate
MORAb-202: 49.6 billion yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Recording of expenses regarding shared profit of Lenvima paid to Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.: 31.7 billion yen
(the same period in previous fiscal year: 19.8 billion yen)
Research and development expenses
Controlling of the expenses through the partnership model (partner's burden: 17.5 billion yen (the same period in
previous fiscal year: 10.8 billion yen)) including recording of reversal of 3.2 billion yen as regulatory milestone payments
from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA due to obtaining approval for Lenvima's combination treatment for advanced
renal cell carcinoma in Europe
Income taxes
Recording of a credit of income taxes due to recognition of losses on transferring of investments in subsidiaries for tax
purposes following a repayment of paid-in capital from a U.S. subsidiary to the Company as part of the Group's capital
policy to optimize the global allocation of cash
Exchange rate effects
Revenue: +15.56 billion yen, operating profit: -6.28 billion yen
Of 110 million USD (for April 2022 - December 2022), which is the remaining amount of Eisai's share of Alzheimer's disease treatment ADUHELM related expenses capped at 335 million USD by the amendment of the collaboration agreements with Biogen Inc. in March 2022, 51 million USD is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses in this period.
Reference Data [Consolidated] 1
August 5, 2022 / Eisai Co., Ltd.
2. Segment Information
Revenue
(billions of yen)
FY 2021
FY 2022
Q1
Full year
Q1
YOY (%)
CER
YOY (%)
Pharmaceutical Business Total
147.2
626.3
181.3
123.2
112.8
Japan pharmaceutical business
49.6
214.0
57.5
115.8
115.8
Americas pharmaceutical business
38.3
172.0
53.1
138.5
117.1
United States
37.7
169.5
52.2
138.4
117.0
China pharmaceutical business
27.4
108.4
34.8
127.1
110.0
EMEA pharmaceutical business
14.1
59.3
18.1
128.1
118.0
Asia and Latin America pharmaceutical business
12.6
48.6
12.0
95.0
86.4
OTC and others
5.2
23.8
6.0
115.3
115.3
Other business
51.7
129.9
2.9
5.6
5.3
Consolidated revenue
198.9
756.2
184.3
92.6
84.8
Indicates revenue from external customers.
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
2) Profit by Reporting Segment
(billions of yen)
FY 2021
FY 2022
Q1
Full year
Q1
YOY (%)
CER
YOY (%)
Pharmaceutical Business Total
68.1
268.9
90.6
133.1
123.2
Japan pharmaceutical business
15.6
61.0
21.6
138.9
138.9
Americas pharmaceutical business
21.7
95.6
31.3
144.0
132.3
China pharmaceutical business
16.4
57.0
20.8
126.4
111.4
EMEA pharmaceutical business
8.1
30.1
10.2
127.1
112.1
Asia and Latin America pharmaceutical business
5.7
20.4
5.3
94.0
85.3
OTC and others
0.7
4.7
1.4
207.8
207.8
Other business
49.8
121.6
0.5
1.0
0.7
Research and development expenses
(41.8)
(171.7)
(38.5)
92.1
76.8
Group headquarters' management costs and other expenses#
(20.8)
(165.0)
(45.2)
217.2
184.7
Consolidated operating profit
55.3
53.7
7.4
13.4
24.8
Includes the amount of profits and expenses shared under strategic collaborations with partners.
As the co-development and co-promotion agreements on ADUHELM with Biogen Inc. were changed in March 2022, all relevant expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses) that the Company should share have been included in the "Group headquarters' management costs and other expenses" since April 1, 2022. In addition, gains and losses on sale of non-current assets have been included in the "Group headquarters' management costs and other expenses". As a result, these changes of the FY 2021 have been reflected in Segment Information.
Reference Data [Consolidated] 2
August 5, 2022 / Eisai Co., Ltd.
3. Financial Results by Reporting Segment
1) Japan pharmaceutical business
(billions of yen)
FY 2021
FY 2022
Q1
Full year
Q1
YOY (%)
Revenue
49.6
214.0
57.5
115.8
Segment profit
15.6
61.0
21.6
138.9
Japan prescription medicines - revenue from major products
Fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody
11.4
50.6
12.6
110.1
Humira
Insomnia treatment
1.9
12.7
5.3
285.2
Dayvigo
Anticancer agent
2.5
10.3
3.6
144.3
Lenvima
Peripheral neuropathy treatment
2.4
10.8
2.7
111.5
Methycobal
Anticancer agent
2.0
8.3
2.2
113.6
Halaven
Elemental diet
1.7
6.8
1.8
109.6
Elental#
Chronic constipation treatment
1.4
6.1
1.7
115.3
Goofice#
Proton pump inhibitor
1.7
7.1
1.6
94.3
Pariet#
Antiepileptic agent
1.2
5.4
1.6
126.0
Fycompa
Chronic constipation treatment
1.1
4.9
1.6
139.7
Movicol#
Janus kinase inhibitor
0.1
1.5
1.3
979.3
Jyseleca
Alzheimer's disease / Dementia with Lewy bodies treatment
1.8
6.9
1.2
69.4
Aricept
The revenue for Pariet includes the revenue for triple formulation packs forHelicobacter pylori eradication, Rabecure Pack 400/800 and Rabefine Pack. # EA Pharma product
Reference Data [Consolidated] 3
August 5, 2022 / Eisai Co., Ltd.
