    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:51 2022-11-28 pm EST
8841.00 JPY   -7.75%
11/28Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge
RE
11/28Eisai Shares Fall Following Report of Patient Death in Alzheimer's Trial
DJ
11/28Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial
RE
Eisai Shares Fall Following Report of Patient Death in Alzheimer's Trial

11/28/2022 | 10:05pm EST
By Justina Lee


Eisai Co.'s shares fell Tuesday following a report that a woman died after receiving the company's experimental Alzheimer's drug.

Eisai's shares fell as much as 12% to Y8,473 and were recently 9.9% lower.

U.S.-based scientific news website Science reported on Sunday that a woman who had received the experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc. had died from a brain hemorrhage.

Investors are paying close attention to possible safety concerns for lecanemab, although it remains unclear whether the death was caused by the drug.

Eisai and Biogen are expected to present detailed data on the drug in the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference, BMO Capital Markets analysts say in a note.

"We view this as the most important presentation during the conference," they say. "Also, we are anticipating more updates from Eisai on the status of coverage and approval conversations," they add.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 2204ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -4.34% 291.9 Delayed Quote.21.67%
BRAIN+ A/S -3.64% 2.12 Delayed Quote.-35.67%
EISAI CO., LTD. -7.78% 8841 Delayed Quote.44.97%
Financials
Sales 2023 738 B 5 311 M 5 311 M
Net income 2023 57 998 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2023 198 B 1 425 M 1 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 49,2x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 2 750 B 19 801 M 19 801 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 322
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Haruo Naito Manager-Research & Development Promotions
Tatsuyuki Yasuno Manager-Corporate Planning
Yasuhiko Katoh Chairman
Keisuke Naito Executive Officer & Head-Global IT Headquarters
Yasushi Okada Manager-Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EISAI CO., LTD.44.97%19 511
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.66%463 391
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.23%347 052
ABBVIE INC.17.01%282 189
PFIZER, INC.-16.05%276 231
MERCK & CO., INC.41.51%272 555