Eisai Shares Fall Following Report of Patient Death in Alzheimer's Trial

By Justina Lee

Eisai Co.'s shares fell Tuesday following a report that a woman died after receiving the company's experimental Alzheimer's drug.

Eisai's shares fell as much as 12% to Y8,473 and were recently 9.9% lower.

U.S.-based scientific news website Science reported on Sunday that a woman who had received the experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc. had died from a brain hemorrhage.

Investors are paying close attention to possible safety concerns for lecanemab, although it remains unclear whether the death was caused by the drug.

Eisai and Biogen are expected to present detailed data on the drug in the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference, BMO Capital Markets analysts say in a note.

"We view this as the most important presentation during the conference," they say. "Also, we are anticipating more updates from Eisai on the status of coverage and approval conversations," they add.

