Eisai shares fell sharply after its Alzheimer's drug failed to secure marketing approval in the European Union.

Shares were recently 12% lower at 5,852 yen, or about $38.06, Monday morning after falling as much as 13% earlier.

Eisai said late Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a negative opinion on marketing authorization for early Alzheimer's disease treatment lecanemab. Eisai said it will seek a re-examination of the opinion.

The European Medicines Agency said the committee considered that the observed effect of lecanemab on delaying cognitive decline doesn't counterbalance the risk of serious side effects.

Lecanemab is already approved in the U.S., Japan, China and other countries.

Considering the dim view the committee has of the drug's safety, an approval achieved through appeal might only be granted based on a highly restrictive label, resulting in negligible sales anyway, Jefferies analysts Stephen Barker and Miyabi Yamakita said.

"Because EU approval was broadly expected, we consider this a very big negative surprise," they said in a note.

Eisai said it will work with relevant authorities to ensure the treatment is available for eligible people living with early Alzheimer's disease in the EU as soon as possible.

Eisai and its partner Biogen jointly commercialize and promote the product, while Eisai has final decision-making authority. Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally.

