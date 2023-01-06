Eisai says new Alzheimer's drug to cost $26,500 annually

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd
said on Friday it had priced its newly approved
Alzheimer's disease drug called Leqembi at $26,500 a year.
Eisai developed the drug with Biogen Inc.
Wall Street analysts were expecting the drug to be priced at
roughly $20,000 per year, while William Blair analyst Myles
Minter late last year forecast a price closer to $28,000 given
its most recent data.
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a
drug pricing research group, said the treatment would be cost
effective if priced in the range of $8,500 to $20,600 a year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed use of the
drug, known chemically as lecanemab, via its accelerated
approval pathway in people with the early stages of the
brain-wasting disease.
