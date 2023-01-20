Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Eisai Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4523   JP3160400002

EISAI CO., LTD.

(4523)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-20 am EST
8394.00 JPY   +2.79%
07:24aEli Lilly Alzheimer's drug setback extends rival Biogen's lead - analysts
RE
01/19Eli Lilly says U.S. FDA rejects accelerated approval for Alzheimer's drug
RE
01/17Eisai : Aims to advance gastrointestinal cancer treatment with research across multiple tumor types at asco gi 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eli Lilly Alzheimer's drug setback extends rival Biogen's lead - analysts

01/20/2023 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator's rejection of accelerated approval for Eli Lilly and Co's Alzheimer's disease drug extends the market lead for rivals Eisai and Biogen's treatment by months, analysts said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve donanemab because Lilly had not submitted data from enough patients who were treated for at least a year, the drugmaker said late Thursday.

"This is a modest positive for Biogen" because it delays donanemab's launch, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said, adding that Eli Lilly could file for traditional approval by mid-2023.

Lilly's shares fell 1.1% to $347.23 in premarket trading.

"Lilly's inability to launch donanemab near-term will prevent them from expediting their launch post-full approval by depriving them of the ability to begin to educate physicians and patients," said Citi analyst Andrew Baum.

The setback for Lilly comes just weeks after the FDA granted Biogen Inc and Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd's accelerated approval for their Alzheimer's drug Leqembi.

Analysts are waiting for the traditional approval of Biogen's drug and for wider health insurance coverage before they expect sales of the drug to pick up.

Still, "we think, at minimum, it gives Eisai some extra time on the market... to build a lead over donanemab", said Baird analyst Brian Skorney.

Lilly expects to report results from a confirmatory late-stage trial of donanemab in the second quarter, which would form the basis of the drug's application seeking traditional FDA approval shortly thereafter.

"But if there is anything wrong with the (Eli Lilly) data set, it is easier to reject an unapproved drug than remove an approved drug from market," said Skorney. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. -1.18% 280.13 Delayed Quote.2.37%
EISAI CO., LTD. 2.79% 8394 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.26% 351.08 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
All news about EISAI CO., LTD.
07:24aEli Lilly Alzheimer's drug setback extends rival Biogen's lead - analysts
RE
01/19Eli Lilly says U.S. FDA rejects accelerated approval for Alzheimer's drug
RE
01/17Eisai : Aims to advance gastrointestinal cancer treatment with research across multiple tu..
PU
01/17Eisai, Biogen Seek Approval for Alzheimer's Drug in Japan
MT
01/16Yen Boost, Prospect of Monetary Policy Shift Spook Japanese Traders; Daiichi Sankyo Fil..
MT
01/16Japan's Nikkei ends at more than a week low as BOJ capitulation bets push up yen
RE
01/15Japan's Nikkei dives 1% as BOJ capitulation bets push up yen
RE
01/15Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan
RE
01/15BioArctic, Eisai Submit Regulatory Application for Alzheimer's Disease Drug in Japan
MT
01/15Eisai, Biogen apply for Alzheimer's drug approval in Japan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 745 B 5 800 M 5 800 M
Net income 2023 57 323 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2023 208 B 1 621 M 1 621 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,4x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 2 343 B 18 234 M 18 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 322
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart EISAI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eisai Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EISAI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8 166,00 JPY
Average target price 9 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haruo Naito Manager-Research & Development Promotions
Tatsuyuki Yasuno Manager-Corporate Planning
Yasuhiko Katoh Chairman
Keisuke Naito Executive Officer & Head-Global IT Headquarters
Yasushi Okada Manager-Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EISAI CO., LTD.-6.18%18 234
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.90%443 233
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.78%333 588
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.14%313 886
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.95%278 640
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%263 860