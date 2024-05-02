EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.05.2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=7

02.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
Koblenzer Straße 141
56626 Andernach
Germany
Internet: www.ehw.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1893791  02.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a