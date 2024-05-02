EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=7
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG
|Koblenzer Straße 141
|56626 Andernach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ehw.ag
