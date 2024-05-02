EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address: https://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=7



