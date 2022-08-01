EIZO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

For the three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥2,390 million

For the three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥975 million

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 86,000 (0.9) 8,000 (29.2) 9,000 (25.7) 6,300 (19.2) 295.50 (Note) Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None *Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): (2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No (3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022 21,981,160 shares As of March 31, 2022 22,731,160 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2022 911,038 shares As of March 31, 2022 1,411,088 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 21,252,184 shares Three months ended June 30, 2021 21,320,197 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Notice concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute the Company's guarantee that such results would be achieved. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Explanatory material for financial results)

Explanatory material for financial results is disclosed through TDnet as well as posted on the Company's website on July 29, 2022.

2