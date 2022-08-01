EIZO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
17,847
(22.9)
877
(78.3)
1,258
(72.5)
1,383
(56.3)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
23,151
64.2
4,039
-
4,579
681.9
3,166
711.1
(Note) Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥975 million
[ (59.2) %]
For the three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥2,390 million
[ (39.5) %]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
65.11
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
148.54
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2022
154,232
117,359
76.1
5,569.97
As of March 31, 2022
155,459
118,582
76.3
5,562.01
(Reference) Equity
As of June 30, 2022:
¥117,359 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥118,582 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
60.00
-
60.00
120.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
60.00
-
65.00
125.00
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
86,000
(0.9)
8,000
(29.2)
9,000
(25.7)
6,300
(19.2)
295.50
(Note) Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
21,981,160
shares
As of March 31, 2022
22,731,160
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
911,038
shares
As of March 31, 2022
1,411,088
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
21,252,184 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
21,320,197 shares
*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
*Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Notice concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute the Company's guarantee that such results would be achieved. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(Explanatory material for financial results)
Explanatory material for financial results is disclosed through TDnet as well as posted on the Company's website on July 29, 2022.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,887
14,414
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
23,035
17,386
assets
Electronically recorded monetary
claims -
1,778
1,594
operating
Securities
8,799
8,299
Merchandise and finished goods
10,038
12,144
Work in process
1,730
2,097
Raw materials and supplies
19,980
23,638
Other
1,362
2,113
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(102)
(99)
Total current assets
80,510
81,589
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
20,173
20,453
Intangible assets
841
835
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
52,824
50,298
Other
1,108
1,054
Total investments and other assets
53,933
51,353
Total non-current assets
74,948
72,642
Total assets
155,459
154,232
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,522
9,186
Short-term borrowings
2,050
2,140
Income taxes payable
2,398
127
Provision for bonuses
1,696
731
Provision for product warranties
2,177
2,196
Other
4,880
6,791
Total current liabilities
20,726
21,174
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,025
1,034
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
71
71
other officers)
Provision for recycling
634
622
Retirement benefit liability
3,014
2,986
Other
11,404
10,982
Total non-current liabilities
16,150
15,697
Total liabilities
36,876
36,872
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,425
4,425
Capital surplus
4,313
4,313
Retained earnings
82,039
80,661
Treasury shares
(2,664)
(2,100)
Total shareholders' equity
88,114
87,300
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
difference
on
available-for-sale
28,801
27,175
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,440
2,700
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
226
183
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
30,467
30,059
Total net assets
118,582
117,359
Total liabilities and net assets
155,459
154,232
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
23,151
17,847
Cost of sales
14,261
12,141
Gross profit
8,890
5,706
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,850
4,828
Operating profit
4,039
877
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
3
Dividend income
474
522
Foreign exchange gains
41
-
Other
31
26
Total non-operating income
548
552
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5
6
Foreign exchange losses
-
164
Other
2
0
Total non-operating expenses
7
171
Ordinary profit
4,579
1,258
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
835
Total extraordinary income
-
835
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
5
Total extraordinary losses
-
5
Profit before income taxes
4,579
2,088
Income taxes - current
1,276
299
Income taxes - deferred
136
405
Total income taxes
1,412
704
Profit
3,166
1,383
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,166
1,383
