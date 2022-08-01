Log in
    6737   JP3651080008

EIZO CORPORATION

(6737)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
3715.00 JPY   +0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EIZO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022

Company name:

EIZO Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6737

URL https://www.eizo.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Yoshitaka Jitsumori

Director, Operating Officer, and Senior

Inquiries:

Manager, Accounting & Finance, & Investor

Masaki Ebisu

TEL 076-275-4121

Relations

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 5, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

17,847

(22.9)

877

(78.3)

1,258

(72.5)

1,383

(56.3)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

23,151

64.2

4,039

-

4,579

681.9

3,166

711.1

(Note) Comprehensive income

For the three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥975 million

[ (59.2) %]

For the three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥2,390 million

[ (39.5) %]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

65.11

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

148.54

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

154,232

117,359

76.1

5,569.97

As of March 31, 2022

155,459

118,582

76.3

5,562.01

(Reference) Equity

As of June 30, 2022:

¥117,359 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥118,582 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

60.00

-

60.00

120.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

60.00

-

65.00

125.00

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

86,000

(0.9)

8,000

(29.2)

9,000

(25.7)

6,300

(19.2)

295.50

(Note) Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

21,981,160

shares

As of March 31, 2022

22,731,160

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

911,038

shares

As of March 31, 2022

1,411,088

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

21,252,184 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

21,320,197 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

*Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Notice concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. As such, they do not constitute the Company's guarantee that such results would be achieved. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Explanatory material for financial results)

Explanatory material for financial results is disclosed through TDnet as well as posted on the Company's website on July 29, 2022.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,887

14,414

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

23,035

17,386

assets

Electronically recorded monetary

claims -

1,778

1,594

operating

Securities

8,799

8,299

Merchandise and finished goods

10,038

12,144

Work in process

1,730

2,097

Raw materials and supplies

19,980

23,638

Other

1,362

2,113

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(102)

(99)

Total current assets

80,510

81,589

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

20,173

20,453

Intangible assets

841

835

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

52,824

50,298

Other

1,108

1,054

Total investments and other assets

53,933

51,353

Total non-current assets

74,948

72,642

Total assets

155,459

154,232

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,522

9,186

Short-term borrowings

2,050

2,140

Income taxes payable

2,398

127

Provision for bonuses

1,696

731

Provision for product warranties

2,177

2,196

Other

4,880

6,791

Total current liabilities

20,726

21,174

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,025

1,034

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

71

71

other officers)

Provision for recycling

634

622

Retirement benefit liability

3,014

2,986

Other

11,404

10,982

Total non-current liabilities

16,150

15,697

Total liabilities

36,876

36,872

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,425

4,425

Capital surplus

4,313

4,313

Retained earnings

82,039

80,661

Treasury shares

(2,664)

(2,100)

Total shareholders' equity

88,114

87,300

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

difference

on

available-for-sale

28,801

27,175

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,440

2,700

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

226

183

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

30,467

30,059

Total net assets

118,582

117,359

Total liabilities and net assets

155,459

154,232

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

23,151

17,847

Cost of sales

14,261

12,141

Gross profit

8,890

5,706

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,850

4,828

Operating profit

4,039

877

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

3

Dividend income

474

522

Foreign exchange gains

41

-

Other

31

26

Total non-operating income

548

552

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5

6

Foreign exchange losses

-

164

Other

2

0

Total non-operating expenses

7

171

Ordinary profit

4,579

1,258

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

835

Total extraordinary income

-

835

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

5

Total extraordinary losses

-

5

Profit before income taxes

4,579

2,088

Income taxes - current

1,276

299

Income taxes - deferred

136

405

Total income taxes

1,412

704

Profit

3,166

1,383

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,166

1,383

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eizo Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
