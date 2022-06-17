EJF Acquisition : Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with Pagaya Technologies Ltd - Form 8-K

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about June 22, 2022. As previously announced, following the closing, the publicly listed company will be named Pagaya Technologies Ltd. and its Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbols "PGY" and "PGYWW", respectively.

New York, NY, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Arlington, VA, June 17, 2022 - EJF Acquisition Corp. ("EJFA") (NASDAQ: EJFAU, EJFA, EJFAW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya") today announced that EJFA's shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Pagaya, a global technology company building artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, at a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") held today, June 17, 2022. Pagaya's shareholders also approved the Business Combination at an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders held on June 16, 2022.

