Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EJF Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EJFA   KYG2955B1095

EJF ACQUISITION CORP.

(EJFA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EJF Acquisition : U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya nears $9 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

09/15/2021 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya is close to an agreement to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the company at about $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/fintech-startup-pagaya-nears-9-billion-spac-deal-11631678461?mod=latest_headlines early Wednesday.

Pagaya is nearing a deal to combine with the SPAC EJF Acquisition Corp, according to the WSJ report, citing people people familiar with the matter. The merger could be announced as soon as this week, it added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EJF ACQUISITION CORP.
12:13aEJF ACQUISITION : U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya nears $9 bln SPAC deal - WSJ
RE
08/24Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. are subject to a Loc..
CI
08/16EJF ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/18EJF ACQUISITION : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement and Rela..
PU
05/18EJF ACQUISITION CORP. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim R..
AQ
05/18EJF ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
04/22EJF ACQUISITION CORP.(NASDAQCM : EJFA) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
03/01EJF Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $7.750001 million in fun..
CI
02/24EJF Acquisition Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $250 million.
CI
02/09EJF Acquisition Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $250 million.
CI
More news
Chart EJF ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
EJF Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Kevin Stein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Brandon Mayrhofer Chief Financial Officer
Emanuel Joshua Friedman Chairman
Brian P. Brooks Independent Director
Joan C. Conley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EJF ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%349
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)34.16%71 349
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.92%27 238
HAL TRUST32.31%15 597
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)9.48%14 885
LIFCO AB (PUBL)57.67%13 103