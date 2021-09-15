EJF Acquisition : U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya nears $9 bln SPAC deal - WSJ

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya is close to
an agreement to go public through a merger with a
special-purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the
company at about $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/fintech-startup-pagaya-nears-9-billion-spac-deal-11631678461?mod=latest_headlines
early Wednesday.
Pagaya is nearing a deal to combine with the SPAC EJF
Acquisition Corp, according to the WSJ report, citing
people people familiar with the matter. The merger could be
announced as soon as this week, it added.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)