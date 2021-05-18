EJF Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement and Related Audit Report (Form 8-K)

Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statement and Related Audit Report.

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'Statement'). In the Statement, the SEC staff expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to SPAC warrants may require the warrants to be classified as liabilities on SPACs' balance sheets as opposed to equity. At issuance on March 1, 2021, the outstanding warrants ('Warrants') of the Company to purchase its Class A ordinary shares were accounted for as equity within its balance sheet, and after discussion and evaluation, the Company has concluded that its Warrants should be presented as liabilities as of the IPO date, reported at fair value with subsequent fair value changes to be recorded in its financial statements at each reporting period. Management discussed this evaluation and conclusion with its independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP, ('Marcum').

On May 13, 2021, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's audited balance sheet as of March 1, 2021 filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 (the 'Form 8-K') should no longer be relied upon due to changes required to reclassify the Warrants as liabilities to align with the guidance set forth in the Statement. The Company has reflected this reclassification of the Warrants in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position or cash held in its trust account.

In addition, the audit report of Marcum included in the Company's Form 8-K filed on March 5, 2021 should no longer be relied upon.

