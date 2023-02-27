EJF Investments raises GBP2.7 million from placing

EJF Investments Ltd - Jersey-incorporated closed-ended investor in assets benefiting from regulatory and structural change in the financial services sector - Raises GBP2.7 million from issue of 2.3 million ZDP shares issued at a placing price of 119.78 pence per share. Says admission of shares will become effective on Wednesday. Raises total number of ZDP shares to 19.3 million shares.

Current stock price: 134.00p, flat

12-month change: up 4.7%

