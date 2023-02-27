Advanced search
    EJFI   JE00BF0D1M25

EJF INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(EJFI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-02-27 am EST
131.00 GBX    0.00%
10:56aEJF Investments raises GBP2.7 million from placing
AN
01/26EJF Investments Limited Declares Dividend for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on or About 28 February 2023
CI
01/11EJF Investments arrangement in place until year end
AN
EJF Investments raises GBP2.7 million from placing

02/27/2023 | 10:56am EST
EJF Investments Ltd - Jersey-incorporated closed-ended investor in assets benefiting from regulatory and structural change in the financial services sector - Raises GBP2.7 million from issue of 2.3 million ZDP shares issued at a placing price of 119.78 pence per share. Says admission of shares will become effective on Wednesday. Raises total number of ZDP shares to 19.3 million shares.

Current stock price: 134.00p, flat

12-month change: up 4.7%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 13,6 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2021 10,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 24,6 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
Yield 2021 8,29%
Capitalization 80,1 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,4%
Managers and Directors
Matt Gill Chief Financial Officer
Joanna Dentskevich Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Dunphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas John Rafford Watkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Neal James Wilson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EJF INVESTMENTS LIMITED-0.76%96
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.60%10 266
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.54%5 524
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.12%3 846
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.89%3 835
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.15%3 696