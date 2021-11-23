Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/23 03:41:09 am
83 GBX   --.--%
03:39aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Directorate Change
PU
03:01aEKF Diagnostics to Appoint New CFO in January 2022
MT
11/12EKF wins two awards at the 2021 Small Cap Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EKF Diagnostics : Directorate Change

11/23/2021 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM-listed point-of-care business, announces the appointment of Marc Davies as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Marc will join the Board as CFO on 1 January 2022, and will succeed Richard Evans, currently Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director, who will step down from his position on 1 January 2022 but remain with the Company until the end of March 2022 to provide a suitable handover period.

Marc joins EKF from medical device designer, manufacturer and supplier Flexicare Medical, where he is currently Group Finance and Operations Director. Marc has been responsible for overseeing substantial revenue growth throughout his time with the business, driven by both organic performance and acquisition. Since joining Flexicare Medical as Finance Director in 2017, Marc has led several corporate finance transactions including post-transaction integration.

Previously, Marc was a Corporate Finance Director at PwC, providing mid-market private business and private equity focused corporate finance advice as Head of the PwC West and Wales Corporate Finance Team. Before joining PwC in February 2013 Marc was an AIM focussed Corporate Finance Advisor for over five years, during which he spent four years at WH Ireland, including work within its Nominated Adviser function. Marc began his career in finance as part of the PwC Corporate Recovery team.

Marc is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and an Oxford graduate with an MSc (Distinction) in Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computation and an MA (First Class) in Mathematical Science.

Christopher Mills, Chairman of EKF, commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to again thank Richard for more than ten years of service to the Company, and for his efforts in ensuring continuity by remaining with us until the end of March.

"We are delighted to have Marc join EKF in the new year to support Mike Salter and the EKF team as we implement the next phases of our growth strategy looking out to 2024. Not only does Marc have strong sector experience managing both organic and acquisitive growth, but also a solid advisory background with a strong understanding of dynamic growth companies such as EKF."

For further information please contact:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

www.ekfdiagnostics.com

Christopher Mills, Non-executive Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)29 2071 0570

Mike Salter, CEO

Richard Evans, FD & COO

Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Tom Salvesen

Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 4000

Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams

Walbrook PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303

EKF is a leading point-of-care diagnostics and central laboratory assay manufacturer with an estimated 80,000 hemoglobin, hematocrit, HbA1c, glucose and lactate analysers in regular use across more than 100 countries. EKF specialises in developing tests for use in anemia and diabetes diagnosis and management, as well as providing a portfolio of reagents for use in clinical chemistry analysers.

EKF specialises in the development, production and worldwide distribution of point-of-care analyzers and clinical chemistry reagents for use in hospital and research laboratories, doctor's offices, blood banks and for in-field anaemia screening programmes. EKF is also a bulk manufacturer of enzymes and has custom manufacturing facilities across sites in the US, UK and Europe for a variety of life science products. Driven by customer demand EKF has invested significantly in increasing the Company's fermentation capacity. The Company's capabilities and capacity in contract manufacturing for sample collection, tests and test kits have seen dramatic growth following strong demand for during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these income streams are now being diversified for application to other non-COVID areas of diagnostic testing, molecular disease and forensic test manufacture.

In May 2021, EKF outlined its strategy through to 2024 for delivering additional growth. As well as the growth expected in Contract Manufacturing across Life Sciences, molecular diagnostics and other applications, the Company expects to leverage existing distribution channels for organic growth, both in the core business and from additional products to expand the core range, but also through executing earnings enhancing acquisitions and delivering further value creating investments associated with the preferred partnership agreement with Mount Sinai Innovation Partners.

In October 2021, EKF completed the acquisition of Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory LLC, a Texas based testing laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments ("CLIA") for high complexity testing. The laboratory provides testing for a variety of clinical, forensic and microbiological sample types using a range of analytical techniques. This acquisition positions EKF as a leading 'one stop' provider of diagnostic products and services from sample collection to results.

Additional Disclosures Required under the AIM Rules for Companies

Marc Peter Davies (aged 41) has held the following directorship or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and partnerships:

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Flexicare Medical Limited

Flexicare GmbH

Flexicare BV

Flexicare Srl

Flexicare Deutschland GmbH

Flexicare Ventures Limited

Flexicare Medical Mexico S.A. DE C.V.

Previous directorships and partnerships held in the past five years:

None other than former subsidiaries of Flexicare (Group) Limited with no trading activities.

Marc Davies does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed in respect of the above appointments pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
03:39aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Directorate Change
PU
03:01aEKF Diagnostics to Appoint New CFO in January 2022
MT
11/12EKF wins two awards at the 2021 Small Cap Awards
PU
11/11EKF Diagnostics acquires ADL Health molecular diagnostic testing laboratory
PU
11/08Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/04EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/26Dividend confirmation
PU
10/25EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Confirms Cash Dividend, Payable on 1 December 2021
CI
10/21EKF DIAGNOSTICS : to showcase at Medica 2021 STAT-Site® WB β-ketone and glucose handh..
PU
10/14EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Medica 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 77,2 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 13,3 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2021 25,3 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 385 M 517 M 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 83,00 GBX
Average target price 96,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Salter Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Richard Anthony Evans COO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Huw Baines Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Carl Dominic Contadini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC15.68%517
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC36.11%250 634
DANAHER CORPORATION41.23%224 470
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.94%124 551
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG56.65%84 259
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION25.88%73 066