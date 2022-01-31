EKF Diagnostics : Non-executive Directorate Change

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM-listed point-of-care business, announces the appointment of Jenny Winter as Non-executive Director ("NED"), effective on 1 February 2022. At the same time Carl Contadini, Non-executive Director, will stand down from the Board.

Jenny has over 20 years' experience across a broad variety of healthcare organisations ranging from small not-for-profit companies to large corporates. Jenny is currently Chief Executive Officer of AIM listed Animalcare Group plc (AIM: ANCR) where she is successfully executing on the business's long-term growth strategy, as reflected in the recently announced strong full year trading performance against a backdrop of very challenging market conditions.

Jenny has a science-led career spanning R&D, clinical research, strategic product development and commercial growth across various aspects of the healthcare industry. Before joining Animalcare Group plc in October 2018, Jenny was Vice President of Respiratory products - Global Supply Chain and Strategy at AstraZeneca, a position she held from 2015. Other roles at AstraZeneca included Vice President Cardiology - Global Product and Portfolio Strategy, Commercial Director - Eastern Europe, Marketing Company President Hungary, where she led a major change programme to drive future success, and Global Vice President, Group Public Affairs.

Jenny has also been CEO of the charity Barretstown, transforming it into a successful leading charity which provides therapeutic recreation programmes for children and their families affected by serious illness, as well as virtual school and hospital outreach activities. Her work at the charity resulted in her being invited by Barretstown board member Dermot Gleeson, Chairman of Allied Irish Bank, to join the Board of the bank as a Non-executive Director, a role she held from 2004 to 2010.

Jenny has a BSc in Physiology and Pharmacology from the University of Southampton.

Christopher Mills, Chairman of EKF, commented:

"I would like to thank Carl for his valuable contribution to the Board over the last five-and-a-half years. Carl has provided sound guidance to the Executive and operational teams as they've executed a successful growth strategy, reflected in the positive trading update and upgraded year-end guidance provided last week.

"We are also delighted to welcome Jenny to the Board. I have no doubt that Jenny will bring a lot to the table in terms of her scientific background, commercial knowledge within the healthcare sector and her experience with AIM listed companies as they successfully deliver against long-term growth strategies. We look forward to working with her and benefitting from her expertise."

Additional disclosures relating the appointment of Jenny Winter to the EKF Board are included below.

For further information please contact:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc www.ekfdiagnostics.com Christopher Mills, Non-executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0)29 2071 0570 Mike Salter, CEO Marc Davies, CFO Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Tom Salvesen Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 4000 Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams Walbrook PR Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303

EKF is a leading point-of-care diagnostics and central laboratory assay manufacturer with an estimated 80,000 hemoglobin, hematocrit, HbA1c, glucose and lactate analysers in regular use across more than 100 countries. EKF specialises in developing tests for use in anemia and diabetes diagnosis and management, as well as providing a portfolio of reagents for use in clinical chemistry analysers.

EKF specialises in the development, production and worldwide distribution of point-of-care analyzers and clinical chemistry reagents for use in hospital and research laboratories, doctor's offices, blood banks and for in-field anaemia screening programmes. EKF is also a bulk manufacturer of enzymes and has custom manufacturing facilities across sites in the US, UK and Europe for a variety of life science products. Driven by customer demand EKF has invested significantly in increasing the Company's fermentation capacity. The Company's capabilities and capacity in contract manufacturing for sample collection, tests and test kits have seen dramatic growth following strong demand for during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these income streams are now being diversified for application to other non-COVID areas of diagnostic testing, molecular disease and forensic test manufacture.

In May 2021, EKF outlined its strategy through to 2024 for delivering additional growth. As well as the growth expected in Contract Manufacturing across Life Sciences, molecular diagnostics and other applications, the Company expects to leverage existing distribution channels for organic growth, both in the core business and from additional products to expand the core range, but also through executing earnings enhancing acquisitions and delivering further value creating investments associated with the preferred partnership agreement with Mount Sinai Innovation Partners.

In October 2021, EKF completed the acquisition of Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory LLC, a Texas based testing laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments ("CLIA") for high complexity testing. The laboratory provides testing for a variety of clinical, forensic and microbiological sample types using a range of analytical techniques. This acquisition positions EKF as a leading 'one stop' provider of diagnostic products and services from sample collection to results.

Additional Disclosures Required under the AIM Rules for Companies

Jennifer Ann Julia Winter (aged 62) has held the following directorship or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and partnerships:

Animalcare Group PLC

Animalcare Ltd (subsidiary of Animalcare Group PLC)

Identicare Ltd (subsidiary of Animalcare Group PLC)

Previous directorships and partnerships held in the past five years:

Oxford Genetics Ltd

Jenny does not hold any ordinary shares in EKF.