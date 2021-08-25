Log in
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/25 03:45:08 am
77.7818 GBX   +0.75%
04:04aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Notice of Results
PU
08/04EKF DIAGNOSTICS : 49 trees to be planted as part of EKF & Yolk Recruitment partnership
PU
07/21FTSE Rises, Pound's Decline Versus Euro Expected to Ease
DJ
EKF Diagnostics : Notice of Results

08/25/2021 | 04:04am EDT
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 14 September 2021.

Investor briefing

EKF Diagnostics will be hosting a live online presentation open to all investors on Wednesday 15 September 2021 at 5.15 pm (BST), via video conference call. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email .

Enquiries:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Christopher Mills, Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Baines, CEO
Richard Evans, FD and COO

www.ekfdiagnostics.com
Tel: 00 44 29 2071 0570

N+1 Singer (Nomad & Broker)

Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Walbrook PR Limited
Paul McManus
Lianne Cawthorne

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
