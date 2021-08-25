EKF Diagnostics : Notice of Results

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 14 September 2021.

Investor briefing

EKF Diagnostics will be hosting a live online presentation open to all investors on Wednesday 15 September 2021 at 5.15 pm (BST), via video conference call. If you would like to register, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email .

Enquiries: