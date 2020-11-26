EKF Diagnostics : Sale of shares in Renalytix AI plc

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, announces that it has sold 1,675,000 ordinary shares in Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) at a price of £4.60 per ordinary share, in response to strong institutional demand. The sale has resulted in gross proceeds of £7.705m to EKF and generated a profit of over £5.6m after dealing expenses.

Following this transaction EKF will continue to hold 1,002,981 ordinary shares in Renalytix AI plc.

Enquiries: