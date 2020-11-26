Log in
EKF Diagnostics : Sale of shares in Renalytix AI plc

11/26/2020 | 03:11am EST
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM listed point-of-care business, announces that it has sold 1,675,000 ordinary shares in Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) at a price of £4.60 per ordinary share, in response to strong institutional demand. The sale has resulted in gross proceeds of £7.705m to EKF and generated a profit of over £5.6m after dealing expenses.

Following this transaction EKF will continue to hold 1,002,981 ordinary shares in Renalytix AI plc.

Enquiries:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Christopher Mills, Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Baines, CEO
Richard Evans, FD and COO

www.ekfdiagnostics.com
Tel: 00 44 29 2071 0570
N+1 Singer (Nomad & Broker)

Aubrey Powell / Lauren Kettle / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking) 		Tel: 020 7496 3000

Walbrook PR Limited
Paul McManus
Lianne Cawthorne

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
