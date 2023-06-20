EKF Diagnostics announces enzyme fermenter progress

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC - Penarth, Wales-based diagnostics company - Says its Life Sciences division's new 14,500 litre enzyme fermenter has successfully completed factory acceptance testing. Notes it will be the largest fermenter in its capacity expansion programme. Says fermenter is scheduled for delivery in June and its installation will be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Adds validation processes have begun for the new 65L, 300L, 1,500L and 3,000L fermenters at its South Bend facility in Indiana.

Executive Chair Julian Baines says: "We're delighted that we continue to make good progress on our capacity expansion plans. We remain on track to have all of our new fermentation capacity in South Bend installed and validated towards the end of the third quarter of 2023, with all but the largest fermenter becoming operational over the summer."

Current stock price: 36.20 pence, down 2.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 7.7%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

