  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:47:07 2023-06-20 am EDT
36.20 GBX   -2.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EKF Diagnostics announces enzyme fermenter progress

06/20/2023 | 07:02am EDT
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC - Penarth, Wales-based diagnostics company - Says its Life Sciences division's new 14,500 litre enzyme fermenter has successfully completed factory acceptance testing. Notes it will be the largest fermenter in its capacity expansion programme. Says fermenter is scheduled for delivery in June and its installation will be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Adds validation processes have begun for the new 65L, 300L, 1,500L and 3,000L fermenters at its South Bend facility in Indiana.

Executive Chair Julian Baines says: "We're delighted that we continue to make good progress on our capacity expansion plans. We remain on track to have all of our new fermentation capacity in South Bend installed and validated towards the end of the third quarter of 2023, with all but the largest fermenter becoming operational over the summer."

Current stock price: 36.20 pence, down 2.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 7.7%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
07:02aEKF Diagnostics announces enzyme fermenter progress
AN
06:00aEKF Diagnostics' Enzyme Fermenter Completes Factory Acceptance Testing
MT
02:00aEKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Announces Its Life Sciences Division's New 14,500L Enzyme ..
CI
05/17EKF Diagnostics reports trading in line with expectations
AN
05/03EKF Diagnostics completes quality management audits
AN
03/28EKF Diagnostics swings to loss as revenue drops
AN
03/28EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/28EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Announces Dividend, Payable on 1 December 2023
CI
03/23EKF Diagnostics sells subsidiary to manager in shift away from Covid
AN
03/23EKF Diagnostics Sells Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 56,7 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net income 2023 3,04 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
Net cash 2023 4,85 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,8x
Yield 2023 3,24%
Capitalization 168 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,00 GBX
Average target price 44,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony Evans Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director
Marc Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julian Huw Baines Chairman
Christian Alexander Rigg Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Ann Julia Winter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-26.00%215
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.43%207 248
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.90%178 424
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.12%115 407
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.40%78 096
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.09%64 067
