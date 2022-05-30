Log in
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 08:26:36 am BST
35.05 GBX   +1.61%
08:37aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : launches middleware connectivity solution for POC analyzers and data management
PU
04/25EKF DIAGNOSTICS : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/30EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc announces an Equity Buyback Plan for 68,248,984 shares, representing 14.99999% of its issued share, under the authorization approved on May 19, 2021.
CI
EKF Diagnostics : launches middleware connectivity solution for POC analyzers and data management

05/30/2022 | 08:37am BST
EKF Diagnostics announces the launch of its newEKF Link digital connectivity solution for the secure management of point-of-care (POC) analyzers and associated data on one centralized platform. An open, flexible solution, EKF Link middleware can be interfaced to all vendors' POC analyzers, including EKF's own portfolio, to enable real-time remote management of data, such as patient test results, QC results, operator management and analyzer configuration.

EKF's portfolio of POC diagnostic devices include Hemo Control and DiaSpect Tm hemoglobin analyzer ranges, as well as Quo-Lab and Quo-Test HbA1c analyzers. All of these can now be digitally connected from anywhere and securely accessed remotely at any time using EKF Link, thereby enhancing their capabilities.

EKF Link is a downloadable software package that allows POC analyzers to connect to a hospital or laboratory's IT system, enabling data transfer from these remote analyzers for subsequent processing. This provides hospitals, laboratories and clinicians with the functionality to manage and evaluate their patient and operator data easily and securely.

Due to its simple set-up, intuitive interface and user-friendly graphics, EKF Link can be successfully implemented in multiple situations wherever POC analyzers are deployed. For example, in addition to hospitals and laboratories, the flexible connectivity solution can also be used effectively in doctor's offices, clinics, pharmacies and blood banks.

Safely and securely connecting POC analyzers via EKF Link enhances their functionality. As it can network multiple analyzers, EKF Link provides the functionality for the remote configuration and status checking of them all from one central location. With just a few clicks, remote operators can capture patient information, perform a QC test, lock-out unauthorized users and transfer information directly into the LIMS. In addition, test results can be reviewed in tables and charts to check integrity and report management functions enable these results to be exported as PDF or CSV files.

EKF Link's advanced architecture maximizes its flexibility, enabling it to be installed wherever it is needed - on a PC, or a central server (Physical or Virtual). Data can be securely accessed by authorized users via most web browsers (e.g., Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox) using a security protocol without requiring the installation of an additional module. EKF Link can bidirectionally communicate using all key protocols, including HL7, LIS2A and POCT1A, and is only limited by the capabilities of the instruments to which it is connected.

"We designed EKF Link working together with hospital POC managers to ensure that our new middleware connectivity solution would meet their specific needs for a single, comprehensive and flexible platform to centrally manage all of their POC analyzers plus data generated," said Jo Nicol, Head of IT Solutions, EKF Diagnostics. "Our new EKF Link software delivers this essential digital connectivity with traceability that is increasingly required for safe, secure and effective POC testing using analyzers in many differing locations."

For more information view EKF Link

For more information follow us on Social:

@EKFdiagnostics on twitter or EKF Diagnostics on LinkedIn

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:35:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 61,8 M 78,0 M -
Net income 2022 7,15 M 9,01 M -
Net cash 2022 18,9 M 23,8 M -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 157 M 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 386
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,50 GBX
Average target price 72,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Salter Chief Executive Officer-Designate
Marc Davies Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Huw Baines Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Christian Alexander Rigg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-54.00%198
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.22%224 053
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.00%190 779
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-36.22%82 258
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.49%67 624
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.95%62 872