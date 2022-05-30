EKF Diagnostics : launches middleware connectivity solution for POC analyzers and data management

EKF Diagnostics announces the launch of its newEKF Link digital connectivity solution for the secure management of point-of-care (POC) analyzers and associated data on one centralized platform. An open, flexible solution, EKF Link middleware can be interfaced to all vendors' POC analyzers, including EKF's own portfolio, to enable real-time remote management of data, such as patient test results, QC results, operator management and analyzer configuration.

EKF's portfolio of POC diagnostic devices include Hemo Control and DiaSpect Tm hemoglobin analyzer ranges, as well as Quo-Lab and Quo-Test HbA1c analyzers. All of these can now be digitally connected from anywhere and securely accessed remotely at any time using EKF Link, thereby enhancing their capabilities.

EKF Link is a downloadable software package that allows POC analyzers to connect to a hospital or laboratory's IT system, enabling data transfer from these remote analyzers for subsequent processing. This provides hospitals, laboratories and clinicians with the functionality to manage and evaluate their patient and operator data easily and securely.

Due to its simple set-up, intuitive interface and user-friendly graphics, EKF Link can be successfully implemented in multiple situations wherever POC analyzers are deployed. For example, in addition to hospitals and laboratories, the flexible connectivity solution can also be used effectively in doctor's offices, clinics, pharmacies and blood banks.

Safely and securely connecting POC analyzers via EKF Link enhances their functionality. As it can network multiple analyzers, EKF Link provides the functionality for the remote configuration and status checking of them all from one central location. With just a few clicks, remote operators can capture patient information, perform a QC test, lock-out unauthorized users and transfer information directly into the LIMS. In addition, test results can be reviewed in tables and charts to check integrity and report management functions enable these results to be exported as PDF or CSV files.

EKF Link's advanced architecture maximizes its flexibility, enabling it to be installed wherever it is needed - on a PC, or a central server (Physical or Virtual). Data can be securely accessed by authorized users via most web browsers (e.g., Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox) using a security protocol without requiring the installation of an additional module. EKF Link can bidirectionally communicate using all key protocols, including HL7, LIS2A and POCT1A, and is only limited by the capabilities of the instruments to which it is connected.

"We designed EKF Link working together with hospital POC managers to ensure that our new middleware connectivity solution would meet their specific needs for a single, comprehensive and flexible platform to centrally manage all of their POC analyzers plus data generated," said Jo Nicol, Head of IT Solutions, EKF Diagnostics. "Our new EKF Link software delivers this essential digital connectivity with traceability that is increasingly required for safe, secure and effective POC testing using analyzers in many differing locations."

For more information view EKF Link

For more information follow us on Social:

@EKFdiagnostics on twitter or EKF Diagnostics on LinkedIn