EKF Diagnostics : Change of Adviser

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM-listed point-of-care business, announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect to work alongside its existing nominated adviser and broker, N+1 Singer.

Julian Baines, CEO of EKF, commented:

'We outlined at our AGM last month a strategy to deliver significant earnings growth over the next 3 to 4 years and we are delighted to have the support of both N+1 Singer and Investec as our joint brokers as we enter into this next phase of accelerated growth.'

