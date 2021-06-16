Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/16 03:17:35 am
74.19 GBX   -1.08%
EKF Diagnostics : Change of Adviser

06/16/2021 | 03:44am EDT
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM-listed point-of-care business, announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as joint corporate broker, with immediate effect to work alongside its existing nominated adviser and broker, N+1 Singer.

Julian Baines, CEO of EKF, commented:

'We outlined at our AGM last month a strategy to deliver significant earnings growth over the next 3 to 4 years and we are delighted to have the support of both N+1 Singer and Investec as our joint brokers as we enter into this next phase of accelerated growth.'

Enquiries:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Christopher Mills, Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Baines, CEO
Richard Evans, FD and COO

www.ekfdiagnostics.com
Tel: 00 44 29 2071 0570

N+1 Singer (Nomad & Broker)

Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Walbrook PR Limited
Paul McManus
Lianne Cawthorne

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
