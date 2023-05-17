Advanced search
    EKF   GB0031509804

EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(EKF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-17 am EDT
24.70 GBX   -6.08%
12:28pEKF Diagnostics reports trading in line with expectations
AN
05/03EKF Diagnostics completes quality management audits
AN
03/28EKF Diagnostics swings to loss as revenue drops
AN
EKF Diagnostics reports trading in line with expectations

05/17/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC - Penarth, Wales-based diagnostics company - Chair Julian Baines notes an "encouraging" set of results for 2022 in his annual general meeting statement, with revenue in-line with market expectations thanks to "strong" growth in its Point of Care and Life Sciences businesses. Adds that trading in the first quarter of 2023 has also been in-line with expectations. Says that with the anticipated contribution from its expanded Life Sciences capacity coming online over the second half of the year, it expects its financial performance to be more second-half-weighted in 2023 than it has been historically. Expects continued growth from its "razor, razor blade" consumable model in Point of Care to add to the positive momentum."

Current stock price: 24.70 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 56,7 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net income 2023 3,04 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net cash 2023 4,85 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,0x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 119 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 94,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,30 GBX
Average target price 44,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony Evans Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director
Marc Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julian Huw Baines Chairman
Christian Alexander Rigg Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Ann Julia Winter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC-47.40%149
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.62%200 479
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.50%166 020
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.55%107 436
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.21%77 305
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.62%65 119
