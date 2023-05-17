EKF Diagnostics reports trading in line with expectations

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC - Penarth, Wales-based diagnostics company - Chair Julian Baines notes an "encouraging" set of results for 2022 in his annual general meeting statement, with revenue in-line with market expectations thanks to "strong" growth in its Point of Care and Life Sciences businesses. Adds that trading in the first quarter of 2023 has also been in-line with expectations. Says that with the anticipated contribution from its expanded Life Sciences capacity coming online over the second half of the year, it expects its financial performance to be more second-half-weighted in 2023 than it has been historically. Expects continued growth from its "razor, razor blade" consumable model in Point of Care to add to the positive momentum."

Current stock price: 24.70 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

