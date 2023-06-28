(Alliance News) - EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Mark Davies will be standing down from his role in order to pursue other opportunities.

The AIM-listed global diagnostics business added that Davies will remain in his position to facilitate an orderly handover to his replacement for up to six months, as required.

EKF has already begun discussions with a suitable candidate for the role, who it said is experienced in working with healthcare companies. The unnamed candidate will be able to start the handover process within the next few weeks, with a view to taking on the role permanently in the fourth quarter of this year.

Julian Baines remains in his role as executive chair, whilst also overseeing the recruitment process for a new chief executive officer.

"We remain confident in the financial condition and robustness of our business and the potential value that EKF offers to shareholders. We have a well-established and growing core business in Point-of Care, and an exciting opportunity in our Life Sciences division over the coming years," said Baines.

EKF shares were trading 4.3% lower at 33.50 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

