    ASNB   US28265K1060

EKIMAS CORPORATION

(ASNB)
  Report
EKIMAS : Letter from RBSM LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated August 27, 2021 with respect to the disclosure in this Form 8-K (Form 8-K)

08/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
EXHIBIT 16.1

August 27, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20549-7561

Dear Sirs/Madams:

We have read Item 4.01 of EKIMAS Corporation (the 'Company') Form 8-K dated August 24, 2021, and are in agreement with the statements relating only to RBSM LLP contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.

Very truly yours,
/s/ RBSM LLP

New York, NY

Disclaimer

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 5,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,59 M 0,59 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart EKIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EKIMAS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EKIMAS CORPORATION-19.23%1
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.59%222 435
MEDTRONIC PLC13.86%179 339
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.08%71 088
HOYA CORPORATION19.94%58 366
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH75.69%55 462