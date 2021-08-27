EKIMAS : Letter from RBSM LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated August 27, 2021 with respect to the disclosure in this Form 8-K (Form 8-K)

EXHIBIT 16.1
August 27, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20549-7561
Dear Sirs/Madams:
We have read Item 4.01 of EKIMAS Corporation (the 'Company') Form 8-K dated August 24, 2021, and are in agreement with the statements relating only to RBSM LLP contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.
|
Very truly yours,
|
|
|
|
/s/ RBSM LLP
|
New York, NY
