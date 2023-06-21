Ekinops : 2022 Universal Registration Document

Against a disrupted economic back- drop, Ekinops managed to generate 23% growth in revenue in 2022, significantly outperforming the market. To what do you attribute this performance?

Indeed, after a record year in 2021 when we exceeded the €100m mark in terms of revenues(+12%),wemanagedtoaccelerate growth in 2022, - despite ongoing supply difficultiesforcertainelectroniccomponents.

All business lines reported strong growth: Access reported annual sales growth of 20%, a noteworthyperformanceinaglobal marketreportingsingle-digitgrowth.Optical transportwasup29%, with 200 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s products which perfectlymeet operator needs, particularly in North America.

In these business lines, the portion of revenue generated by Software and Services continued to increase to more than38%,drivenbysoftwaresaleswhich